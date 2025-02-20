President Cyril Ramaphosa opens and addresses G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting in Johannesburg, 20 Feb

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday, 20 February 2025, officially open and address the Group of 20 (G20) Foreign Ministers Meeting in Johannesburg.

The Foreign Ministers Meeting hosted by Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola takes place under South Africa's G20 Presidency theme of Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability on 20 and 21 February 2025 at the Nasrec Expo Centre.

South Africa’s G20 Presidency commenced in December 2024, and South Africa will during the course of 2025 host approximately 130 working group meetings and 23 meetings at ministerial level.

The year-long deliberations will culminate in a G20 Leaders Summit in November 2025.

The G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting will over two days of plenary sessions discuss issues including current global geopolitical dynamics and reflection on South Africa’s G20 Presidency High-Level Deliverables and the Review of the G20@20, which examines the impact of the G20 during the two decades of its existence.

G20 Summits of heads of state and government bring together leaders from the world’s largest economies to address pressing global challenges and foster economic cooperation.

Since its inception in 2008, the G20 has evolved from a crisis-management platform to a broader forum tackling issues like financial stability, climate change, sustainable development, and global health.

During its presidency, South Africa is prioritising Africa’s development and the goals outlined in the African Union Agenda 2063: The Africa We Want.



South Africa’s three priorities for the G20 Presidency focus on 1. Inclusive Economic Growth, Industrialisation, Employment and Reduce Inequality. 2: Food Security 3: Artificial Intelligence, Data Governance and Innovation for Sustainable Development.

President Ramaphosa will address the opening session of the Foreign Ministers as follows:

Date: Thursday , 20 February 2025

Time: 14:00

Venue: Nasrec EXPO Centre, Johannesburg

Media enquiries:

Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to the President

E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates #G20SouthAfrica