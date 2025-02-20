MEC Nonceba Kontsiwe hands over 300 sheep to OR Tambo District farmers

EC Agriculture MEC Nonceba Kontsiwe hands over 300 sheep consisting of rams and ewes to woolgrowers associations in the OR Tambo District.

The handover included ongoing support for farmers affected by recent veld fires, such as Masibhozo Yilo of Zilandana Village in Qumbu, who tragically lost nearly 100 sheep. Yilo received six Dohne Merino rams to rebuild and improve the genetic quality of his flock, a boost following earlier support including animal feed delivered by MEC Kontsiwe and sheep donated by businessman Ace Ncobo.

This initiative is part of the Department's ongoing efforts to boost wool production and improve livestock genetics within the province, addressing challenges faced by farmers such as poor-quality genetic material and low growth rates that hinder their access to formal markets. The Eastern Cape produces approximately 11.3 million kg of wool annually, with 5 million kg coming from black communal farmers.

Speaking to the media after the official handover, MEC Kontsiwe said: “The reason why we are brining this program to our farmers is to improve the genetic quality of our sheep which in turn improves the quality of the wool clip to meet international standards.”

A relieved and grateful Mabhozo Yilo expressed his joy after receiving the rams from the Department of Rural Development and Agrarian Reform (DRDAR). "After the fire, I was devastated," he said.

“I felt like I had lost everything, and I even wanted to die. But receiving these rams has given me hope again." He explained that he never expected any assistance after the fire.

"Government officials were here immediately after the incident. I'm so grateful for their help. I'm even planning a thanksgiving ceremony to express my gratitude to God for this blessing.”

In the 2024/25 financial year, the Department procured 1191 sheep inclusive of Dorper, Merino, and Dohne Merino breeds at a cost of R5.2 million, with OR Tambo District receiving 389 rams and 270 ewes. Province-wide, the Department will distribute 809 rams.

Another beneficiary Nokhanya Ntshobothi from Mbinja Village in Tsolo said she was overjoyed for the sheep she’s received. A widow who survives by selling sheep and wool, Ntshobothi said the investment by DRDAR into her farming enterprise will significantly improve the genetic quality of her flock.

The Department's broader strategy focuses on several key areas: enhancing livestock genetics through the Livestock Production Improvement Scheme to improve wool quality; promoting inclusivity by encouraging participation of youth, people living with disabilities, and military veterans; linking farmers with industry stakeholders for market access; providing targeted training and mentorship, especially for youth, women, and people living with disabilities; and reducing sheep scab incidence through increased awareness campaigns.

