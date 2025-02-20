Appeals Court Agrees With Attorney General Rayfield, Blocks Trump’s Efforts to End Birthright Citizenship

Judges deny U.S. DOJ’s request to lift the hold on executive order

Attorney General Dan Rayfield commends the 9th Circuit U.S. Appeals Court decision this week to block the Trump Administration’s efforts to end birthright citizenship. The ruling denied the administration’s request for an emergency stay and prohibits Trump from restricting birthright citizenship while judicial review is pending, reaffirming that the rights guaranteed by the Constitution cannot be undone by an executive order.

“President Trump’s attempt to strip away birthright citizenship was an attack on one of the most fundamental rights we have as Americans,” said Rayfield. “The court’s decision is a clear reminder that you cannot change the law through executive orders or make decisions that go against the foundational principles this country was built on.”

The appellate court’s ruling comes after the Trump Administration sought to eliminate a long-standing constitutional right granting citizenship to anyone born on United States soil.

“Birthright citizenship is a cornerstone of our country for generations. For 120 years, lawmakers of all parties have stood behind it,” said Rayfield. “We’ll keep fighting to make sure the rights of all people are protected, no matter what comes out of the White House.”

One of the three judges in the case was a Trump nominee, with the other two appointed by George W. Bush and Jimmy Carter. A closer review of the case will move forward in the 9th Circuit, with arguments slated for June.

Oregon, Arizona, Illinois, and Washington all filed this suit and received a preliminary injunction from a federal judge in Seattle on February 6.