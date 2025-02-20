Imagine Sets the Standard: Precision, Compliance, and Innovation in Medical Device Printing & Packaging

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imagine, a leader in creative, high-quality print, production, and sourcing solutions, proudly announces its extensive experience and specialized capabilities in serving the medical device industry. With over 20 years of partnerships with leading medical device companies, Imagine delivers precision-driven, compliant, and sustainable solutions that not only meet industry standards but also set new benchmarks for quality and innovation.

Precision-Driven Solutions for Medical Device Companies

At Imagine, we understand the high-stakes world of medical device manufacturing. Our cutting-edge technology—including specialized folder gluers and advanced automation—ensure precision, efficiency, and speed to market. We provide custom printed cartons engineered to protect products while elevating brand engagement with physicians and patients.

IFU, DFU, and Label Expertise

Instructions for Use (IFU), Directions for Use (DFU), and labeling materials are critical in the medical device industry. Imagine is an end-to-end solutions provider, ensuring that these components meet stringent regulatory requirements while enhancing usability and accessibility.

Mastering Compliance and Sustainability

Compliance isn’t an afterthought—it’s built into everything we do. By proactively reaching out to our vendors, we stay ahead of upcoming changes, ensuring seamless compliance and uninterrupted service. With deep expertise in industry regulations, Imagine helps clients navigate complex compliance landscapes, ensuring all printed materials meet the highest standards. Our commitment to sustainability extends beyond materials; we integrate eco-conscious solutions that balance performance, responsibility, and impact.

A Proven Partner for Over Two Decades

With a legacy of 20+ years driving results for medical device brands, Imagine continues to lead with innovation, compliance expertise, and an unwavering commitment to quality. Where precision, compliance, and bold innovation collide—you get Imagine.

