Attorney General James Leads Multistate Coalition to Defend the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today co-led a coalition of 23 attorneys general to warn against efforts by the Trump administration and Elon Musk to defund and disband the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). The CFPB is an independent agency that oversees big banks, lenders, credit card companies, and mortgage servicers and ensures companies are following federal consumer protection laws. Since its creation, the CFPB has helped millions of New Yorkers and Americans by helping homeowners facing foreclosure stay in their homes, stopping banks from charging junk fees, and returning more than $20 billion to the pockets of consumers nationwide. Attorney General James and the coalition argue in an amicus brief filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland that dismantling the CFPB would significantly harm consumers and hamper enforcement of federal consumer protection laws.

“Eliminating the CFPB will hurt everyday people and benefit billionaires like Elon Musk and his friends,” said Attorney General James. “The CFPB has put billions of dollars back in the pockets of Americans by going after predatory lenders, deceptive companies, and slashing junk fees. The only reason to get rid of this watchdog agency is to protect bad actors. Working families need the CFPB, especially as rising prices are making it hard to make ends meet and put food on the table. My office is leading this coalition to help protect the agency that has protected all of us.”

On February 9, the Trump administration directed the CFPB to stop all its ongoing work and to not begin any new investigations. The CFPB was formed in 2011 following the Great Recession to enforce federal consumer protection laws. Since its creation, the CFPB has worked with state attorneys general to address consumer issues related to banking, student loan servicers, mortgage servicers, auto lending, and other consumer financial matters. The CFPB has also partnered with attorneys general to stop deceptive, unfair, and abusive conduct by companies. As a result of the Trump administration's actions, the nation's largest banks are no longer being closely watched for compliance with key consumer protections by any federal regulator.

In their brief, Attorney General James and the coalition argue that the administration’s efforts to destroy the CFPB could prevent consumers from reporting issues of fraud or deception. The coalition also writes that efforts to shut down the CFPB would significantly reduce oversight of big banks, further harming consumers. The attorneys general warn that this may lead to financial institutions loosening their regulatory compliance, as was seen in the years leading up to the financial crisis.

Attorney General James has partnered with the CFPB on several actions to protect consumers and hold companies accountable. In January 2024, Attorney General James, the CFPB, and a multistate coalition sued a web of related shell companies for running an illegal debt-relief enterprise and swindling consumers out of more than $100 million. In April 2024, Attorney General James, the CFPB, and a multistate coalition won an $811 million judgment against a bond services company, Libre by Nexus, for unfairly targeting immigrants and their families with deceptive and abusive tactics. In January 2023, Attorney General James and the CFPB sued one of the nation’s largest auto lenders, Credit Acceptance Corporation (CAC), for deceiving thousands of low-income New Yorkers into signing high-interest car loans. The CFPB and the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) also sued a cash advance company for defrauding 9/11 victims out of money intended to help cover their medical costs, lost income, and other critical needs.

Joining Attorney General James in filing today’s brief are the attorneys general of Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, and the District of Columbia.