New App Helps Canadians Instantly Identify Local Products - Introducing Is This Canadian?

Snap a picture of any product and learn everything about it.

3 Canadians said enough to unclear products labeling, they decided to help concerned shoppers buy "Made in Canada" with their new app.

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, February 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canada, known for its high-quality and ethically-made products, has always been a top choice for consumers. However, with the rise of global trade, it can be challenging to determine whether a product is truly Canadian. That's where "Is This Canadian?" comes in. This free and user-friendly web tool and App is designed to help consumers easily identify whether a product is Canadian-owned, made, or distributed, all with just a simple picture.

Here's how it works: users simply snap a picture of a product's barcode, packaging, or branding and upload it to the "Is This Canadian?" App. Using advanced AI technology, the system then analyzes the image and provides users with information on the brand ownership, manufacturing location, and distribution details. This allows consumers to make informed decisions about their purchases and support Canadian businesses.

"We created 'Is This Canadian?' to empower consumers with detailed information and promote Canadian products," says Katherine the co-founder. "With the increasing demand for transparency in labeling and ethical consumption, we saw a need for a tool that could easily provide this information to consumers. Our goal is to be a vector for change for Canadian businesses and help consumers make conscious choices."

The "Is This Canadian?" App is not only beneficial for consumers but also for Canadian businesses. By showcasing their Canadian ownership, manufacturing, and distribution, businesses can attract more customers who prioritize buying local. This can also help boost the Canadian economy and create more job opportunities.

In a world where consumers are becoming more conscious of their purchases, "Is This Canadian?" is a game-changer. It provides a simple and efficient way for consumers to support Canadian businesses and make informed decisions. So next time you're unsure about a product's Canadian origins, just snap a picture and let "Is This Canadian?" do the rest.

Our Story

We’re Sébastien, Katherine, and Dany—three entrepreneurial friends from Saint-Hyacinthe, Quebec, with a shared passion for technology and local businesses. Together, we own two businesses, and our backgrounds span game development, artificial intelligence, design, social media, and marketing.

After the speech on January 31st, we looked at each other, and Dany said, “What if we do something about this tariff situation? We know how to create great tool and reach people. What if we build something that helps Canadians take action right now?”

And just like that, the idea was born. Within 48 hours, we had a functioning tool, a TikTok, a Facebook page, and a strong feeling that we were about to change the game. Fueled by passion and determination, we worked 14–16 hours a day for seven days straight, constantly brainstorming and refining the platform.

What Is Is This Canadian?

Is This Canadian? is a free and easy-to-use web tool—soon to be a mobile app—designed to help consumers instantly determine whether a product is Canadian-owned, made, or distributed.

You don’t even need to find the barcode. While shopping, simply take a photo of the product, and within seconds, you’ll see where it comes from, who owns the brand, and alternative options if it doesn’t align with your preferences.

Our goal is to empower consumers with clear, reliable information, helping them make purchases that reflect their values.

How It Works

Snap a Picture – Take a photo of a product’s barcode, packaging, or branding.

AI-Powered Analysis & Database Referencing – Our system identifies the brand owner, manufacturing location, and distribution details.

Get Instant Insights – The platform provides a clear response:

“Yes, this is Canadian!”

“No, this is not.”

“Partially Canadian”—with an explanation of why.

Users can also contribute by verifying product details, helping improve the database for greater accuracy.

Our Commitment to Transparency & Growth

We’re committed to keeping this platform free for Canadians while ensuring the most accurate and up-to-date information. So far, we’ve personally funded the project to get it off the ground and into Canadian hands.

Legal Disclaimer:

