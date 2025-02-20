What does it mean to be nominated as Iowa’s Teacher of the Year?

If you’re wondering if your nomination of an outstanding K-12 educator for the 2026 Iowa Teacher of the Year award makes a difference, it does!

From your nominations, nine teachers will be selected as Iowa Regional Teachers of the Year to represent each of the nine education regions of the state. One of the Regional Teachers of the Year will be selected to serve as the 2026 Iowa Teacher of the Year.

The Iowa Teacher of the Year award is a prestigious honor, recognizing an educator who motivates, challenges and inspires excellence and who takes teaching beyond textbooks and classrooms. Anyone, including administrators, educators, students and their families, business partners and community members, are welcome to submit a nomination and celebrate an outstanding teacher.

Ann Mincks, an English Language Learner teacher from Des Moines Public Schools’ Hoover High School, was nominated for the award by a fellow educator and now serves as the 2024 Iowa Teacher of the Year. Below, Mincks has shared what it means to be honored with a nomination and how her role as Iowa’s ambassador to education has impacted her insight and growth as an educator.

How did you feel when you were named as the 2024 Iowa Teacher of the Year?

When I was named 2024 Iowa Teacher of the Year, I think I felt all of the emotions. I was nervous. I was grateful. I was excited. In hindsight, I think this is something most people go through when thinking about what it means to be an ambassador to education. Being named Iowa's Teacher of the Year is both a great honor and a great responsibility.

What skills have you strengthened through your experience as the current Iowa Teacher of the Year?

My experiences as the 2024 Teacher of the Year have really helped me to strengthen my ability to consider perspective. From visiting school districts across the state of Iowa to participating in statewide meetings to speaking with legislators in Washington D.C., there are many perspectives on education. Although this is something I was very well aware of before, I think the opportunities within this year of service have given me a lot more insight.

Why is it important to recognize outstanding teachers through a nomination?

We know that quality teachers are the backbone of education. No one is a greater expert on what teachers and students need than those outstanding teachers who have lived experience in the field. Nominating outstanding teachers offers an opportunity for them to share their voices in additional spaces outside of the classroom and ultimately, redefine American education.

The nominating period for the 2026 Iowa Teacher of the Year is open through March 7.