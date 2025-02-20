Outdoor Sports Apparel Market CAGR to be at 7.1% from 2024 to 2034 | $30.7 Billion Industry Revenue by 2034

By end user, the men segment held the highest Outdoor Sports Apparel Market share in 2023.

The global outdoor sports apparel market size was valued at $14.7 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach $30.7 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2024 to 2034.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global outdoor sports apparel market was pegged at $12.40 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach $17.15 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.8% from 2018 and 2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the key segments, top investment pockets, changing dynamics, market size & estimations, and competitive scenario.Increasing disposable income and fitness conscious consumers are the major drivers for the growth of the global outdoor sports apparel market. Furthermore, sheer inclination of people towards outdoor sports also fuel the market growth. However, counterfeit products impede the market growth. On the other hand, trendy & fashionable sports apparel will provide major opportunities for the market growth in upcoming years.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐎𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5203 The global outdoor sports apparel market is divided on the basis of mode of sale, end user, and geography. Based on mode of sale, the market is segmented into retail stores, supermarkets, brand outlets, discount stores, and online stores. The discount stores segment held the largest share in 2017, contributing to more than one-fourth of the market. However, the online stores segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.On the basis of end user, the market is bifurcated into men, women, and kids. The men segment held the lion’s share in 2017, accounting for more than half of the market share. However, the kids’ segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.The global outdoor sports apparel market is analyzed across various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America region dominated the market, contributing to nearly one-third of the market in 2017. However, the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 6.1% during the study period.𝐒𝐞𝐧𝐝 𝐌𝐞 𝐚𝐧 𝐢𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐚𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5203 The global outdoor sports apparel market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as SnowgumThe North FacePatagonia Inc.Under Armour, Inc.Columbia Sportswear CompanyMountain Warehouse Ltd.Kathmandu LimitedCotswold Outdoor Ltd.Woolrich Inc.Nevisport Ltd.𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐖𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/adventure-tourism-market 𝐏𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/pet-food-market 𝐖𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/wearable-technology-market

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.