Commercial National Financial Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend

ITHACA, Mich., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commercial National Financial Corporation (Pink Sheets: CEFC) announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of 14 cents per share. The dividend is payable April 1, 2025 to shareholders of record on March 14, 2025. Based on a recent closing price of $10.95 per share, the annualized dividend yield is 5.11%.

Contact:

Benjamin Ogle

CFO

(989) 875-5562

