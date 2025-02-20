Acentra Health Employees Provide Over 3,000 Hours of Volunteer Work to Promote Healthier Communities

Employee-led corporate social responsibility campaigns contributed over $332,000 in global support to improve access to food, education, and healthcare services

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acentra Health, a technology and health solutions and services company dedicated to accelerating better outcomes for its government and commercial healthcare clients and the populations they serve, announced today that its 2024 corporate social responsibility program resulted in over 3,000 hours of employee volunteer service and over $332,000 in total contributions to support communities in the United States and India where its employees live and work. The efforts were organized through Acentra Health Cares, the company’s employee-led CSR program, which encourages community service through company-sponsored campaigns and its paid volunteer time off (VTO) benefit.

Acentra Health partners with government agencies to design and implement programs that help provide priority populations with access to quality healthcare services. The company’s CSR initiatives aim to promote healthier communities by addressing social determinants of health that affect well-being, including access to food, education, and healthcare services. In 2024, Acentra Health Cares’ campaigns helped fight hunger, support students and teachers, fund critical medical treatments, and aid hurricane-ravaged communities. Employees also volunteered their time sorting food pantry donations and educating students about careers in healthcare.

“At Acentra Health, passion is a core value that drives how we serve our clients, our colleagues, and our communities,” said Todd Stottlemyer, Acentra Health CEO. “Our corporate social responsibility program is a vital extension of our mission. I am incredibly proud of the many ways our employees commit themselves professionally and personally to address the conditions that shape health outcomes for the better.”

Acentra Health Cares’ 2024 global impact includes the following results:

Food

Hunger relief: Contributed over $80,000 to support No Kid Hungry and multiple U.S. food banks and delivered more than 1,200 pounds of food.

Student meals: Provided one year of school lunches for 550 students through the Akshaya Patra Foundation in Telangana, India.

Healthcare Services

Dialysis care: Sponsored daily dialysis treatments for two patients for one year through the Tanker Foundation in India.

Cancer support: Donated $25,000 to Inova Peterson Life with Cancer, a Virginia-based program providing counseling and education for cancer patients and their loved ones.

Housing and Shelter

Hurricane relief: Raised $31,000 in contributions to support organizations, including the American Red Cross, helping southeastern U.S. communities rebuild and recover following hurricanes Helene and Milton.

Elder housing: Provided essential items such as fans and medicine boxes for low-income seniors living in Akshaya Trust senior living facilities in Chennai, India.

Education

Back to school: Raised $10,500 through a matching campaign to benefit Kids In Need Foundation, which provides school supplies to students in under-resourced U.S. schools.

Learning: Sponsored student uniforms and a teacher’s salary for one year through The Hope Foundation of India.

Arts and culture: Donated $50,000 to the Wolf Trap Foundation for the Performing Arts to fund community arts education programs.



To empower its employees to make a meaningful impact in causes that spark their personal passion, Acentra Health offers up to eight hours of paid VTO annually. In 2024, the VTO benefit funded 2,663 hours of service, directly benefitting local communities.

“Acentra Health Cares is about more than our corporate social responsibility program – it’s a key pillar of our corporate culture,” said Kelly Schlageter, Acentra Health Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer. “It’s inspiring to see employees at every level embrace our values and lead the way in giving back to the communities where we live and work.”

About Acentra Health

Acentra Health combines public sector knowledge, clinical expertise, and technological ingenuity to modernize the healthcare experience for state, federal, and commercial partners, and their priority populations. From designing and developing advanced claims, encounter, and provider solutions that drive efficiency and cost savings to delivering clinically focused service models for care management, clinical assessments, and quality oversight, Acentra Health is accelerating better health outcomes. Acentra Health is backed by Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG), a global investment firm. Learn more at acentra.com.

