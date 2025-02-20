Landmarks Illinois grants help fund repairs at historic church buildings on Chicago’s South Side

CHICAGO, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landmarks Illinois has awarded $20,000 in grants to help preserve two historic church buildings in Chicago South Side communities. The grants through the Timuel D. Black, Jr. Grant Fund for Chicago’s South Side will help make necessary repairs to Beautiful Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Englewood and to the former Reformation Lutheran Church in Roseland, which was also once home to President Barack Obama’s South Side office.

Beautiful Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Englewood

A $10,000 Timuel D. Black, Jr. Grant Fund for Chicago’s South Side grant will help pay for critical masonry repairs at the historic church that has served as a cornerstone of the community for more than a century. Located at 1406 W. 64th St., Beautiful Zion Missionary Baptist Church features a striking Neoclassical-style limestone façade that is in need of restoration to prevent further deterioration.

Onyx360 NFP in Roseland

A $10,000 Timuel D. Black, Jr. Grant Fund for Chicago’s South Side grant has also been awarded to help Onyx360 NFP stabilize and reuse the former Reformation Lutheran Church at 11310 S. Forest Ave. The church was designed by famed Pullman architect Solon S. Beman in the late 1880s and once housed President Barack Obama’s South Side office when he worked as a community organizer. Onyx360 NFP plans to open a health and wellness center at the former church following necessary repairs.

The Landmarks Illinois Timuel D. Black, Jr. Grant Fund for Chicago’s South Side provides planning and capital matching grants to support organizations and people working to preserve the history, culture and architecture of Chicago’s South Side, where Mr. Black, acclaimed civil rights leader, author and historian spent the majority of his life living and promoting African American history.

Grants through the Landmarks Illinois Timuel D. Black, Jr. Grant Fund for Chicago’s South Side range from $500 - $10,000 each, depending on need. The grant program is open to both nonprofits and for-profit entities. Grants are awarded on a 3:1 matching basis. Grant application deadlines are twice a year, July 1 and January 1.

We are People Saving Places for People. Landmarks Illinois is a membership-based, historic preservation nonprofit organization serving the people of Illinois. We inspire and empower stakeholders to save places that matter to them by providing free guidance, practical and financial resources and access to strategic partnerships. For more information, visit www.Landmarks.org.

