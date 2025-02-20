Press Releases

02/20/2025

Commissioner Russell-Tucker Assembles Technical Assistance Team for Bridgeport Public Schools, Approves Governance Training for Bridgeport Board of Education

HARTFORD, CT - In response to critical challenges facing Bridgeport Public Schools (BPS), and as authorized by the Connecticut State Board of Education (SBE) on January 22, 2025, Education Commissioner Charlene M. Russell-Tucker announced the establishment of a Technical Assistance Team to work with the Bridgeport Public Schools (BPS) to implement interventions within the district.

Such interventions include, but may not be limited to, addressing the stability of operations of the district, improving student performance – with a particular focus on students whom BPS has found eligible for special education and related services, and addressing other needs of the school district as deemed necessary. The Technical Assistance Team will also provide targeted support in the areas of financial management and instructional initiatives and processes. Regular updates will be provided to the Commissioner to ensure accountability and transparency.

Additionally, Commissioner Russell-Tucker has given initial approval of the Bridgeport Board of Education’s (BBE) selection of the Connecticut Association of Boards of Education (CABE) to provide training to the BBE to ensure the creation of appropriate governing structures and operations.

“The Technical Assistance Team consists of individuals with expertise in public education who bring valuable experience in district operations, finance, special education, and governance. I am confident in their ability to support Bridgeport Public Schools in this effort. Their guidance will be instrumental in strengthening the district’s capacity,” said Commissioner Russell-Tucker. “A well-functioning Bridgeport Board of Education (BBE) will be key to ensuring stability and progress in the district. We look forward to receiving updates on their work, including reports from CABE on board training efforts. Strong leadership at every level is essential to student success, and through this collaborative effort, important steps are being taken to support Bridgeport’s students, educators, and community in building a stronger future.”

The Technical Assistance Team members include:

Dr. David Abbey brings decades of experience in special education and district leadership to the Technical Assistance team. Beginning his career in 1973 as a teacher of the blind and visually impaired in California, Mr. Abbey later served as director of special education in Virginia and New Canaan, Connecticut, where he also held the position of superintendent. His work in Maryland and New York has focused on advocating for students with special education needs and improving curriculum and instructional practices. Following retirement, he has continued to support districts through roles such as interim superintendent, human resources director, and executive coach for the State’s Science of Reading initiative.

Ed Arum , president of Arum & Associates LLC, brings over five decades of experience in school finance, district operations, and facilities management. He has served as acting superintendent of schools in Torrington and as a consultant for numerous districts, providing expertise in central office reorganization, financial oversight, and operational studies. Mr. Arum has overseen large-scale construction projects, including a $185 million new school facility in Torrington, and has authored articles on building trust through communication in School Business Affairs Magazine.

Dr. Ingrid M. Canady , Executive Director of the State Education Resource Center (SERC), provides expertise in educational equity and systemic transformation. Under her leadership, SERC has developed and implemented initiatives aimed at addressing institutionalized inequities in education and fostering inclusive learning environments. Her background as an educator, advocate, and leader in equity-driven practices reinforces SERC’s role in supporting sustainable improvements within Bridgeport Public Schools.

David Erwin brings over 40 years of leadership experience in education. He has served as superintendent in Clinton, Canton, Berlin, Avon, Sprague, and Montville. Mr. Erwin has managed operating budgets exceeding $50 million, directed multiple multimillion-dollar school renovation projects, and overseen districtwide staffing, curriculum development, and instructional planning. In addition to his leadership roles, Mr. Erwin currently teaches in the Administrative Preparation Program and Superintendent Preparation Program at Sacred Heart University and previously taught for six years in UConn’s Teacher Certification Program for College Graduates. Additionally, he was recognized as Connecticut Superintendent of the Year in 2006 and honored with the Outstanding Superintendent Award by UConn’s Neag School of Education in 2005.

To ensure community engagement, SERC is facilitating Listening Sessions to hear directly from educators, students, and community members.

To formalize this critical work, the Connecticut State Department of Education has scheduled an entrance conference between Bridgeport’s Acting Superintendent, Dr. Royce Avery, and the Technical Assistance Team to outline the objectives, expectations, roles and responsibilities, and milestones for progress and accountability. The Technical Assistance Team will work with the Bridgeport Public Schools through the end of this calendar year.

###

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Feb. 20, 2025

Contact Information:

Matthew Cerrone

CONNECTICUT Education

matthew.cerrone@ct.gov