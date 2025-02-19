Prime Minister Golob: "Europe's strength lies in its unity"

SLOVENIA, February 19 - As at the meeting earlier in the week, the discussion focused on exchanging views on the situation in Ukraine, possible responses and on strengthening the EU's resilience and defence capabilities.

During the discussion, Prime Minister Golob stressed that Europe's strength lies in its unity. He emphasised the urgent need for Europe to develop rapidly its own defence capabilities and industry. Most importantly, he called for an immediate ceasefire and urged all leaders to end the aggression and prevent further loss of life.