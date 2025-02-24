Nuevo Dental Launches Comprehensive Family Dentistry Services in North Hollywood
Full-Spectrum, Stress-Free Dental Services for Patients of All Ages, Emphasizing Preventive Care and Patient Comfort in North Hollywood
More information about Nuevo Dental is available at https://nohonuevodental.com.
With these enhanced services, Nuevo Dental continues its commitment to providing exceptional dental care tailored to the needs of the community. Our multicultural team is dedicated to creating a welcoming environment for patients from all backgrounds.
Regular dental check-ups and cleanings are essential for maintaining oral health, especially for children, who require special attention during their visits. Our experienced team ensures that every procedure is as comfortable and stress-free as possible. Each session begins with a thorough examination to identify any urgent dental issues, followed by professional cleaning to remove plaque and tartar buildup.
The entire process is pain-free and performed by highly trained professionals who prioritize patient comfort. As a full-service practice, we also offer a variety of other dental services to meet all your family’s needs.
A satisfied patient shared their experience: “I highly recommend Nuevo Dental; they are very attentive and explain each procedure in detail. The dentist has a soft hand and makes you feel at ease with all your dental needs. I have found my dentist!”
Interested parties are encouraged to visit our dentist in North Hollywood for more information about our services and to schedule an appointment.
Dr. Hameed Nejat
6314 Laurel Canyon Blvd, North Hollywood, CA 91606
+1 818-210-0515
admin@nohonuevodental.com
