Business Reporter: Unlocking the true potential of automation

How process orchestration is paving the way for efficiency, scalability and governance

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Jakob Freund, CEO and co-founder of Camunda explains why automation without the necessary orchestration of processes won’t bring the desired outcomes. While RPA is suited to automating simple tasks, it takes a lot more co-ordination to keep a business process running efficiently from start to finish. The integration of a complex process with dozens of end points – whether they are humans, systems or devices – is only possible with end-to-end orchestration. Also, as businesses are increasingly incorporating AI and other emerging technologies into their automated processes, the orchestrated approach can help them adapt without disrupting their business. If all the tasks and sub-business processes are integrated within one platform, end-to-end processes will become transparent and run smoothly on the one hand and will enable the monitored integration of AI technologies into workflows on the other.The visibility that a process orchestration and automation platform provides can have positive impact on the customer experience too. In fact, disconnected end-to-end processes during the customer journey are bound to lead to negative customer experiences. A single view of end-to-end processes is also key when it comes to integrating humans in the loop, for example, to fulfil a task in the process or to verify the outcomes of AI decisions. Another benefit of a holistic approach to automation is that a shared framework for process orchestration and automation enables business and IT teams to collaborate effectively. By using visual process modelling languages – standards such as Business Process Model and Notation (BPMN) – organisations can ensure both alignment and clarity in process design. For business leaders, process orchestration isn’t just a technical decision – it’s a strategic imperative for staying ahead in an increasingly automated world.To learn more about how process orchestration can enhance operational efficiency and business outcomes, read the article About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About CamundaCamunda enables organizations to orchestrate and automate processes across people, systems, and devices to continuously overcome complexity, increase efficiency, and fully operationalise AI. Built for business and IT, Camunda’s leading orchestration and automation platform executes any process at the required speed and scale to remain competitive without compromising security, governance or innovation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.