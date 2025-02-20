Section 504 is Protected Thanks to AG Derek Brown and Coalition of States

February 20, 2025

Today, Attorney General Derek Brown announced that 17 states and the federal government filed a notice guaranteeing the protection of Section 504 benefits.

After a weekend flurry of phone calls and discussions with policy makers, AG Brown announced an agreement with other attorneys general and the federal government to clear up widespread misconceptions about a September 2024 lawsuit’s impact on Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act. The court filing emphasizes that the States “have never moved—and do not plan to move—the Court to declare or enjoin Section 504 of the […], as unconstitutional on its face.”

This filing confirms that the coalition of states challenging the Biden era policies support Section 504 and its benefits to Utahns across the state. AG Brown strongly believes Section 504 is worth protecting.

AG Brown said,

“Last year, Utah joined 16 other states in challenging a Biden Administration regulation that added ‘gender dysphoria’ to a 52-year-old law known as Section 504. The regulation dramatically distorted what Congress intended when it wrote the law.

This last week, I spent hours working with other state attorneys general and the Department of Justice to ensure that Section 504 and its programs supporting Utah children are protected.

I am pleased to announce today that all 17 states have officially notified the court that Section 504 benefits, accommodations, and programs should be protected, and parents should not worry.

Now that we have secured Section 504’s support for Utah children, we will continue to challenge the Biden Administration’s unlawful regulations that would impose high costs on Utah. We anticipate resolving the issue shortly. We have shown that it is possible to protect our children and challenge this unlawful regulation.

In short, I promised I would protect Section 504 benefits for Utah children — and that is what I have done.”

Now with Section 504 protected, Utah and the 16 other states can continue challenging the Biden Administration’s unlawful regulations that are the focus of the lawsuit.

The case remains on pause, per the states’ request. The Trump Administration is reviewing the unlawful Biden-era regulations. The Office of the Utah Attorney General is confident the challenge to these regulations will be resolved soon.

Background: In May 2024, the Biden Administration’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) finalized regulations adding “gender dysphoria” to the definition of “disability” in Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act and the Americans with Disabilities Act. These regulations also imposed ill-defined requirements on states that went well beyond existing law.

Concerned about the impact these new regulations would have on Utah children and existing state programs, and the substantial costs of compliance, Utah joined a lawsuit in September 2024. The lawsuit argued that the regulations exceeded DHHS’s authority granted by Congress and would place nearly impossible burdens and substantial costs on Utah. Failure to comply with the Biden DHHS’s new regulations and policy preferences would have put the state at risk of losing all federal funding, not just disability related federal funds. Utah could not afford to let this policy go unchallenged.