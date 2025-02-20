Pharmaceutical Logistics Market worth USD 106.8 Billion Forecast, (2021-2031)

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Pharmaceutical Logistics Market," The pharmaceutical logistics market size was valued at $66 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $106.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2031.There are prominent key factors that drive the growth of the pharmaceutical logistics market, such as growth in pharmaceutical sector, increase in international trade activities, and increase in demand for reverse logistics in pharmaceutical sector. The global logistics have experienced tremendous transformation in the past few years. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the shippers are focusing on using faster and cost-effective method of shipping the cargo, which is expected to fuel the market for pharmaceutical logistics. Moreover, numerous healthcare service providing companies are focusing on expansion of their refrigerated warehouse capacity, which in turn contributes in the growth of the pharmaceutical logistics industry.🔰 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A14502 For instance, in 2020, Zuellig Pharma announced that it will significantly expand its refrigerated warehouse or cold storage warehouse capacity in key regional markets over the next 12 months. In Cambodia, it is expected to build a new $6 million 6,300 square meters warehouse, which was expected to be fully operational by 2021. The new warehouse will be Cambodia’s largest pharmaceutical warehouse and company will enhance its cold storage capacity by four times. In Philippines, the company will add 10 medical grade freezers to augment its capacity in -80 degree Celsius storage such developments are expected to propel the pharmaceutical logistics market.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐩𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐛𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧.𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, the transportation segment held the lion’s share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the market. In addition, the segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031.🔰 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A14502 𝐎𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, the bio pharma segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. However, the chemical pharma segment dominated the market in 2021, contributing to around two-fifths of the market.𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, the non-cold chain segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-thirds of the market. However, the cold chain segment is projected to showcase the highest CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.𝐎𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, the storage and services segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. However, the seaways segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2031.The global pharmaceutical logistics market is analyzed across several regions such as 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚, 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞, 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐋𝐀𝐌𝐄𝐀. The market across Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, accounting for around one-third of the market. In addition, the region is anticipated to portray the highest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.🔰 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/pharmaceutical-logistics-market/purchase-options 𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐎𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬: -CEVA Logistics,Agility,CWT Ltd,CJ Century Logistics,DHL Supply Chain,DB Schenker,Keppel Logistics,Gemadept,Kuehne + Nagel,Kerry Logistics,Tiong Nam Logistics,Singapore Post,WHA Corp.,YCH GroupYusen Logistics.The report analyzes these key players in the global pharmaceutical logistics market. These companies have adopted several strategies including expansion, new product launches, and partnerships to increase their market penetration and maintain their foothold in the industry. 