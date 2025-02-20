Pixalate’s Global January 2025 Delisted Mobile Apps Reports Find 82K Apps Delisted from Google Play Store & 24K from Apple App Store

Pixalate research finds 19.6k (24%) apps delisted from the Google Play Store and 1.9k (8%) from the Apple App Store had open programmatic advertising enabled (e.g., an app-ads.txt file)

London, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P ixalate , the global market-leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform, today released the January 2025 Delisted Mobile Apps Report - Apple App Store and Google Play Store . The reports analyze apps that were found to be delisted in January, including those enabled for open programmatic advertising.

The report identifies applications that are no longer downloadable from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, according to Pixalate’s data. Delisted apps do not indicate who the initiator of the delisting action was, i.e., Apple, Google, or the app developer.

While some apps are delisted for benign reasons, others are removed due to more nefarious behaviors, including ad fraud and non-compliance with privacy regulations or app store policies, which may cause advertisers to be exposed to potential financial or legal risks. Because apps can be delisted for various reasons, Pixalate neither asserts nor assigns a reason for any delisting action. Additionally, it is generally not publicly available information as to who the initiator of the delisting is, so it is often not possible to know whether the app store or the developer triggered the removal.



Pixalate’s research focuses on app profile information. It provides various insights observed in the programmatic advertising bid stream, such as the developer’s country of registry, the level of app abandonment, and the number of delisted apps with advertising (an app-ads.txt file).

Key Findings: Delisted Mobile Apps (January 2025)

Google Play Store

Delisted apps : 82k apps delisted in January 2025, up 22% from December 2024 20k apps delisted had open programmatic advertising (i.e., an app-ads.txt file) enabled in January 2025, 24% of all apps delisted

: 82k apps delisted in January 2025, up 22% from December 2024 Country of origin: United States-registered apps had the highest number of delistings (3,107) in the Google Play Store, followed by India (1,895) in January 2025 81% of apps delisted from the Google Play Store in January 2025 had no listed country of registration Of apps that did have a country of registration, 6,403 were registered in Asia-Pacific (APAC), which is the highest among global regions, 5,344 in EMEA, 3,337 in North America, and 698 in LATAM, according to Pixalate





United States-registered apps had the highest number of delistings (3,107) in the Google Play Store, followed by India (1,895) in January 2025

Google Play Store: Top 5 Delisted Apps in January 2025 (by downloads)

Rank App ID App Title Estimated Downloads Developer Name 1 com.racergame.cityracing3d City Racing 3D 50M 3DGames 2 com.music.ops.retroappdownload2 Download Music Mp3 50M Bayzid Hossain Shaded 3 com.racergame.cityracinglite.free City Racing Lite 10M 3DGames 4 com.banaa.videoimagesmo File Recovery: Photo Restore 10M devfatii 5 com.captha.didymoi HiTV - HD Drama, Film, TV Show 10M Super drama world

Apple App Store

Delisted apps : 24k apps delisted in January 2025, down 93% from December 2024 1.9k apps delisted had open programmatic advertising (i.e., an app-ads.txt file) enabled in January 2025, 8% of all apps delisted 2,7115 apps with app-ads.txt were removed in December 2024

: 24k apps delisted in January 2025, down 93% from December 2024 Country of origin: United States-registered apps had the highest number of delistings (788) in the Google Play Store, followed by India (242) and Republic of Korea (232) in January 2025 89% of apps delisted from the Google Play Store in January 2025 had no listed country of registration Of apps that did have a country of registration, 895 were registered in APAC, which is the highest among global regions, 849 in North America, 765 in North America, and 81 in LATAM, according to Pixalate

United States-registered apps had the highest number of delistings (788) in the Google Play Store, followed by India (242) and Republic of Korea (232) in January 2025

Apple App Store: Top 5 Delisted Apps in January 2025 (by downloads)

Rank App ID App Title Estimated User Ratings Developer Name 1 502808508 АЗС «Газпромнефть» 221K Gazpromneft - Tsentr OOO 2 1524938546 Anime High School Girl Life 3D 88K Muhammad Ifran 3 1546690167 VPN Bucks - Best VPN Master 88K GAO TECH LIMITED 4 6470341665 HlTV - video & drama 56K 国华 张 5 1396718502 Shadow Ninja Assassin Game 44K Muhammad Ifran

To compile this research, Pixalate’s data science and analyst team analyzed more than 1.9M apps delisted from the Apple App Store between January 2021 and January 2025.

Download the complete reports here:

The reports include a list of the top delisted apps by store with programmatic advertising (based on the presence of an app-ads.txt file).



