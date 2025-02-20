LBMC Named 2025 USA TODAY Most Recommended Tax and Accounting Firm

Firm Earns National Recognition for Expertise and Exceptional Client Service for Second Consecutive Year

Nashville, Tenn., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LBMC, a top accounting and business consulting firm in the nation, is proud to announce its recognition in USA TODAY’s 2025 list of America’s Most Recommended Tax and Accounting Firms. LBMC earned a spot on both esteemed lists for the second year in a row: America's Most Recommended Tax Firms and America’s Most Recommended Accounting Firms.

USA Today, in collaboration with Statista, a renowned independent market research institute and statistics provider, initiated the Top 100 Firms lists. This rigorous process involved a comprehensive survey among tax and accounting professionals and their clientele. Colleagues were queried about firms they would endorse in instances where their own organizations were unavailable, while clients were asked to nominate firms based on their professional dealings over the past three years. The outcome, featuring the top 100 tax and accounting firms, hinges on the aggregate recommendations from both peers and clients. The 2025 list marks the second year of this collaboration, showcasing firms that exemplify excellence, expertise, and client satisfaction across the tax and accounting sectors.

“This recognition from USA TODAY and Statista highlights the trust our clients and peers place in LBMC,” said Jim Meade, CEO and Managing Shareholder, LBMC. “Being named among the most recommended tax and accounting firms in the nation is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, as well as our commitment to delivering innovative solutions and exceptional service. It’s an honor to receive this distinction, which reflects our focus on providing the highest level of value to our clients. Our emphasis on fostering a people-first culture is integral to building trust and long-lasting client relationships.”

LBMC is one of the Southeast’s largest accounting and business consulting firms and an Accounting Today Top 40 Firm in the Nation serving more than 11,000 clients with diverse needs across a spectrum of industries. Primary client groups include privately-owned and private-equity-backed middle market companies in the healthcare, manufacturing/distribution, real estate, and technology spaces. At the forefront of innovation, LBMC leverages advanced business intelligence and AI technologies to drive growth, efficiency, and strategic insights for our clients. Founded in 1984 as a traditional accounting firm, LBMC today is an industry leader in audit, tax, advisory, technology, human resources, and wealth advisory services for businesses and individuals. LBMC has more than 900 team members, with offices in Nashville, Chattanooga, Knoxville, and Memphis, Tennessee; Louisville, Kentucky; and Charlotte, North Carolina and remote offices. For more information on LBMC’s experts and comprehensive services, visit our website or call 615.377.4600. Discover career opportunities or learn more about how LBMC’s services and culture can support your business goals. Connect with us on LinkedIn for the latest insights on talent, client engagement, and business growth.

