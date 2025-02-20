Canon Business Process Services Recognized as a BPO Leader for 19th Consecutive Year by IAOP

New York, NY, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon Business Process Services (Canon) is proud to announce that it has once again been named to the leader category of the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals (IAOP®). This marks the 19th consecutive year that Canon has earned this prestigious recognition, underscoring its unwavering commitment to operational excellence, innovation, and delivering transformative business solutions.

“Our continued recognition as a business process outsourcing (BPO) leader by IAOP is a testament to the dedication of our team and our relentless focus on delivering value to our clients,” said Mark Walker, President of Canon Business Process Services. “We empower organizations by streamlining critical business processes, enhancing operational efficiency, and enabling agility through intelligent process optimization and specialized onsite logistics. From managing complex internal logistics in automotive, aerospace, pharmaceutical and manufacturing plants to ensuring the seamless distribution of medical supplies in hospitals, our expertise allows businesses to focus on their core priorities while we drive efficiency and resilience.”

The IAOP Global Outsourcing 100® recognizes the world’s best outsourcing providers based on rigorous criteria, including customer references, awards and certifications, programs for innovation, and corporate social responsibility. Canon’s continued inclusion in this elite list reflects its ability to drive measurable business outcomes for clients across industries.

“In an era defined by extraordinary technological advancements and digital transformation, the 2025 Global Outsourcing 100® highlights the outstanding achievements of service providers and advisors who continue to lead and innovate. This year's honorees have not only risen to the challenges of a rapidly evolving landscape but have set new benchmarks for excellence in the industry.” stated Debi Hamill, CEO of IAOP. “We warmly congratulate Canon Business Process Services on earning a well-deserved place among the world's elite.”

For more information about Canon Business Process Services and its award-winning solutions, visit cbps.canon.com.

About IAOP

IAOP is THE sourcing community, with collaboration at its core, that drives exceptional business and societal outcomes. Our members and affiliates worldwide are digging deep at IAOP conferences, learning at IAOP chapter meetings, getting trained and certified at IAOP courses and workshops, and connecting through IAOP social media, all with one goal: better business results. Whether you are a customer, provider or advisor, new to collaborative business models like outsourcing, or an experienced professional, IAOP connects you and your organization to our growing global community and the resources you need to get the results your company deserves and demands. For more information and how you can become involved, visit www.IAOP.org.

About Canon Business Process Services

Canon Business Process Services is a managed services and digital transformation leader focused on building innovative end-to-end solutions that enable business growth, operational excellence and agility. Backed by Canon’s global reputation for quality and innovation, the company helps clients improve workflows, optimize costs, and achieve long-term success. We do this by combining onsite workforce management and logistics expertise with analytics, technology, and automation. We are honored to be recognized as a Global Outsourcing 100 leader by the IAOP for 19 straight years with teams across the US and in the Philippines. Canon Business Process Services is a wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A. Learn more at cbps.canon.com.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $28.5 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc., as of 2024 has ranked in the top-10 for U.S. patents granted for 41 consecutive years. † Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit www.usa.canon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/canonusa.

† Based on patent counts issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office and compiled by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services.

Attachment

Annemarie Cocchia Canon Business Process Services 212-502-2100 cbps@canon.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.