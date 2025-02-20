Inhalation Anesthesia Market Size to Advance USD 2.94 Bn by 2034

The global inhalation anesthesia market size is calculated at USD 1.64 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach around USD 2.94 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 6.69% for the forecasted period.

Market Overview

The most often utilized medications for maintaining general anesthesia are inhalation anesthetics. Their pharmacokinetics and manner of administration enable easy reversal and controlled, predictable activity. In the intensive care unit (ICU), sedation is essential to patient treatment. It has many uses in the intensive care unit, such as enabling invasive treatments, assisting with mechanical ventilation, and controlling agitation and anxiety. The increased desire for shorter hospital stays and the growing number of surgical operations are responsible for the market's growth. Inhalation anesthesia provides better results for patients than intravenous anesthesia.

Driving Factors for Inhalation Anesthesia Market Growth

A rise in surgical procedures for aesthetics

The results of the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery's (ISAPS) annual Global Survey on Aesthetic/Cosmetic Procedures revealed a 5.5% increase in surgical procedures, with plastic surgeons performing over 15.8 million procedures and 19.1 million non-surgical procedures. The total rise over the past four years is 40%. With over 2.2 million procedures performed in 2022, liposuction remained the most popular surgical operation in 2023. With over 6.5 million procedures—a 19.6% increase—all face and head treatments demonstrated significant growth from the prior year. The most common surgeries were lip enhancement/perioral treatments (0.9 million, 29% rise), rhinoplasty (1.1 million, 21.6% increase), and eyelids (almost 1.7 million, 24% increase). 5.1 million body and extremity procedures (-0.4%) and 4.1 million breast procedures (-5%).

A rise in emergency and surgical intervention

One of the key factors propelling the inhalation anesthetics market is the increasing number of emergency situations and surgical procedures. There has been a steady increase in the number of emergency medical problems that need prompt surgical intervention, such as accidents and emergency labor. Over 230 million surgeries are carried out globally each year, and a sizable percentage of these call for inhaled anesthetic of some kind, according to the latest figures. There is a significant need for emergency medical interventions, as evidenced by the 130 million emergency hospital visits that occurred in the United States alone, of which 35 million were connected to injuries.

Opportunities in the Inhalation Anesthesia Market

In July 2024 , for SEK 34 million, Swedish MedTech company Sedana Medical (publ.) purchased Innovatif Cekal, its primary inhalation sedation provider.

, for SEK 34 million, Swedish MedTech company Sedana Medical (publ.) purchased Innovatif Cekal, its primary inhalation sedation provider. With a product line that includes isoflurane, desflurane, and sevoflurane, Piramal Pharma is a world leader in inhalation anesthesia. Piramal Pharma Ltd.'s second-quarter revenue for 2024 was Rs. 2241.75 crore, up 17.3% over the same period in 2023. At Rs. 22.59 crore, the profit represented a 350% increase over the first quarter of 2024.

Regional Insights

The presence of top companies drives North America.

North America held the largest share of the inhalation anesthesia market in 2024. The focus on medical innovation and improvements is what defines North America. The existence of prominent research institutes, university medical facilities, and innovative pharmaceutical firms creates an atmosphere that is favorable for the creation of novel anesthetics, delivery systems, and monitoring tools. Commons Clinic, for instance, spent $9.75 million in April 2024 to open an innovative spine surgical clinic in the US. A cutting-edge ambulatory surgical platform intended to improve surgical efficiency will be available at the facility. This dedication to innovation not only improves patient care but also encourages medical practitioners to use cutting-edge anesthetic procedures, such as inhalation anesthesia. Its supremacy is also influenced by the region's strict safety regulations and regulatory environment.

In order to guarantee the security and effectiveness of anesthetic supplies and equipment, regulatory organizations like the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are essential. North America's leadership in the sector is cemented by this strict control, which increases patient and healthcare provider trust in the use of inhalation anesthesia. Additionally, North America's emphasis on medical education and training guarantees that anesthesia doctors have the necessary tools to safely and effectively provide inhalation anesthesia.

Expanding medical tourism is driving the Asia Pacific.

Asia Pacific is expected to host the fastest-growing inhalation anesthesia market during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific inhalation anesthesia market is driven by factors such as growing populations, the need for operations, and the advancement of healthcare infrastructure. According to statistics, over 36% of the world's population lives in nations like China and India, where the number of individuals in need of surgery is on the rise. More procedures are being performed in the area as a result of aocomprisesis, a rising prevalence of chronic diseases, particularly among diabetics, and the danger of cardiovascular issues. Therefore, the growing number of medical tourism destinations in nations like Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand is driving the market's expansion. Furthermore, government programs to provide access to high-quality healthcare and the growing use of sophisticated anesthesia delivery methods guarantee the widespread use of inhalation anesthetics like sevoflurane and halothane.

Market Segmentation

By drug, the sevoflurane segment dominated the inhalation anesthesia market in 2024. The FDA has authorized sevoflurane, a halogenated inhalational anesthetic, for use in inpatient and outpatient surgery to induce and maintain general anesthesia in both adult and pediatric patients. As an inhalation anesthetic, sevoflurane has been used extensively in clinical anesthesia. In recent years, there have been a number of additional uses as medicine has advanced, including combination nerve block for certain procedures, labor analgesia, and daylight surgery.

By drug, the desflurane segment is estimated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The most recent inhalation drug to enter clinical use is desflurane. Its main benefit is that it recovers more quickly than sevoflurane. Because it produces consistent hemodynamics and respiratory characteristics during use, it seems to be well tolerated as a maintenance anesthetic.

By application, the maintenance segment was dominant in the inhalation anesthesia market in 2024. The most often used medications for maintenance are inhaled anesthetics. While intravenous anesthetics may be utilized for brief treatments, inhalation anesthetics are the major method used to maintain general anesthesia. Inhalation anesthetics are more common for protracted anesthesia because they may reverse central nerve depression more easily and give faster changes in anesthetic depth than injectable anesthetics. Maintenance medications are necessary for a safe transition between these stages of anesthesia.

By application, the induction segment is assumed to grow significantly during the forecast period. An essential ability for anesthetists is inhalational induction. It can induce anesthesia in a painless, gradual, and well-tolerated manner; inhalational induction may be required in emergency situations and in non-specialist facilities, where calm control and safety depend on a thorough comprehension of the principles and practice.

By end-use, the hospitals segment dominated the inhalation anesthesia market in 2024. The need for inhalation anesthesia in hospitals has increased due to the growing number of elective surgeries, minimally invasive treatments, and sophisticated operations, which are being driven by an older population and a larger incidence of chronic illnesses. Hospitals will be encouraged to use improved inhalation anesthetic agents as surgery volumes continue to rise and the demand for safe and efficient anesthetic solutions rises.

By end-use, the ambulatory surgical centers segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. ASCs are known for being more affordable than conventional hospital settings. Their decreased operating costs frequently translate into better reimbursement rates for healthcare providers and cheaper out-of-pocket expenditures for patients. The rising use of inhalation anesthesia in ASCs is a result of this economic advantage, which makes these facilities a desirable option for both patients and insurance.

Competitive Landscape

AbbVie, Inc., Baxter International, Fresenius SE & Co., Halocarbon Products Corporation, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Kent Scientific Corporation, Midmark Corporation, Novartis AG, Nysora, Piramal Pharma Ltd., Sandoz International, Sedana Medical AB, and Vero Biotech.

Recent Developments

In February 2025 , Sedana Medical AB (publ) declared that INSPiRE-ICU 2, its second key U.S. study, had achieved its primary goal and, as a result, showed that inhaled sedation with isoflurane was not inferior to intravenous sedation with propofol.

, Sedana Medical AB (publ) declared that INSPiRE-ICU 2, its second key U.S. study, had achieved its primary goal and, as a result, showed that inhaled sedation with isoflurane was not inferior to intravenous sedation with propofol. In February 2023, Vero Biotech declared that their innovative Genosyl system for the administration of inhaled nitric oxide (iNO) has been approved by the US FDA. The method was created to be used in an operating room with rebreathing anesthesia.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Drug

Sevoflurane

Desflurane

Isoflurane

Others

By Application

Induction

Maintenance

By End-Use

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others



By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





