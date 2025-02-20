Submit Release
Hollenden Square Research LLC Issues Open Letter to the Board of a $4 Billion Nasdaq-listed Payments Company

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hollenden Square Research LLC ("HSR," "We," or "Us"), along with related parties, have conducted investigative research into at a $4 billion Nasdaq-listed payments fintech (the "Company"), headquartered in Latin America, and its privately-held sister companies since summer 2022.

Today HSR publishes an open letter, along with an accompanying presentation - both attached to this press release - outlining some of the findings in advance of seeking (a) an explanation from the company for some of our observations, and (b) a call to action to address those findings.

We refer to the disclaimer at the bottom of the letter and in the beginning of the presentation.

Sincerely,
Hollenden Square Research LLC

This release, letter, and presentation are not for distribution or reading in the Cayman Islands, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, or the United Kingdom, and no statements pertain to activities in those countries.

Contacts
Hollenden Square Research LLC
Email: contact@hollendensquareresearch.com

