Matthews International Shareholders Elect All Three of Matthews’ Director Nominees at 2025 Annual Meeting

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ GSM: MATW) (“Matthews” or the “Company”), celebrating its 175th year of continuous operation, today announced that, based on preliminary vote results provided by its proxy solicitor following the Company's 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, Matthews’ shareholders have voted to elect all three of the Company’s director nominees – Terry L. Dunlap, Alvaro Garcia-Tunon and J. Michael Nauman – to the Company's Board of Directors.

“We appreciate the constructive dialogue that we've had with our shareholders and want to thank them for their feedback and support,” said Alvaro Garcia-Tunon, Chair of the Board. “The outcome of today's shareholder vote is validation of Matthews’ strategy, our Board and the leadership of our CEO Joe Bartolacci, as well as the governance actions we have taken in recent years in response to shareholder feedback. That said, we know we have more work ahead to improve performance and deliver the results our shareholders expect from us. We look forward to continuing to drive sustainable, long-term value for all Matthews shareholders.”

The results announced today are considered preliminary until final results are tabulated and certified by the independent Inspector of Elections. The final results are expected to be provided in a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC is serving as financial advisor to Matthews. Sidley Austin LLP is serving as legal counsel to Matthews.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation is a global provider of memorialization products, industrial technologies, and brand solutions. The Memorialization segment is a leading provider of memorialization products, including memorials, caskets, cremation-related products, and cremation and incineration equipment, primarily to cemetery and funeral home customers that help families move from grief to remembrance. The Industrial Technologies segment includes the design, manufacturing, service and sales of high-tech custom energy storage solutions; product identification and warehouse automation technologies and solutions, including order fulfillment systems for identifying, tracking, picking and conveying consumer and industrial products; and coating and converting lines for the packaging, pharma, foil, décor and tissue industries. The SGK Brand Solutions segment is a leading provider of packaging solutions and brand experiences, helping companies simplify their marketing, amplify their brands and provide value. The Company has over 11,000 employees in more than 30 countries on six continents that are committed to delivering the highest quality products and services.

