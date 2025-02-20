Utility Poles Market Size to Surpass USD 65.86 Billion by 2033 | Straits Research

The global utility poles market size was valued at USD 43.75 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow from USD 45.78 billion in 2025 to reach USD 65.86 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.65% during the forecast period (2025–2033).

New York, United States, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Utility poles are essential structures used to support overhead power transmission lines, telecommunications cables, and other utilities. Made from materials like wood, steel, concrete, and composite materials, they provide stability and safety for electrical and communication infrastructure. Utility poles are typically installed in rural and urban areas, supporting essential services like electricity distribution, street lighting, and traffic management. Depending on the application, they come in various sizes, with larger poles used for long-distance power transmission and smaller ones for urban infrastructure.

Market Dynamics

Increasing global energy demand drives the global market

The increasing global energy demand is a major driver of the utility poles market, as expanding electricity networks require resilient infrastructure to support heightened power transmission and distribution. In developing regions such as Southeast Asia and Africa, rapid urbanization and industrialization have amplified the need for extensive energy distribution networks.

A recent IEA report indicates that global electricity demand is projected to grow by approximately 4% in 2024, up from 2.5% in 2023, representing one of the highest growth rates in two decades. This surge is driven by strong economic growth, severe heat waves, and the rising use of electric vehicles and heat pumps, with solar PV expected to meet half of this increased demand.

These trends highlight the pressing need to expand and modernize utility poles to support the evolving energy landscape and ensure reliable power distribution.

Advancements in smart pole technology create tremendous opportunities

As cities and utilities transition to more sophisticated and efficient energy systems, smart poles are becoming essential. Equipped with advanced sensors, IoT capabilities, and AI-driven solutions, these poles are transforming traditional infrastructure into dynamic, data-driven components. For example, in August 2024, Ubicquia® introduced its Storm Response and Vegetation Encroachment Reporting system, powered by UbiVu® AI models.

This innovation provides utilities with real-time insights to manage severe weather and vegetation interference, enhancing grid reliability and resilience. As utilities and municipalities worldwide embrace smart pole technologies, these advancements are driving demand for utility poles that can support integrated smart systems, fostering a more intelligent and efficient energy distribution network.

Regional Analysis

North America maintains its leading position in the global utility poles market, driven by the increasing demand for renewable energy infrastructure and ongoing power grid modernization. The extensive utility networks in the U.S. and Canada require frequent maintenance and upgrades, fueling the demand for high-quality utility poles.

In October 2024, the U.S. government allocated $1.5 billion in public funding for four major electricity transmission projects across the southwest, southeast, and New England regions. These projects aim to strengthen grid resilience and improve the delivery of clean energy to consumers, underscoring the region's commitment to modernizing its energy infrastructure.

As grid expansion and renewable energy integration accelerate, the demand for utility poles is expected to rise, further reinforcing North America's market dominance.

Key Highlights

By Material, the global utility poles market is segmented into wood, steel, concrete, and composite materials. The wood segment owns the highest market share.

By Applications, the global market is segmented into overhead power transmission, telecommunications, street lighting, traffic management systems, and others. The overhead power transmission segment dominates the global market.

By Size, the global utility poles market is segmented into less than 6m, 6m to 15m, 15m to 24m, and above 24m.The 6m to 15m segment owns the highest market share.

North America is the highest shareholder in the global market.

Competitive Players

Frank R. Close & Son, Inc. George Scott (Geo Stott) HAS Engineering LLC Hidada Metrosmart International Trading & Contracting W.L.L. New Forests Company NOV Inc. Omega Company for Luminaries Poles & Galvanizing ORBIX INTERNATIONAL LLC R&B Timber Group Stella-Jones Techno Pole Industries LLC Valmont Industries, Inc.

Recent Developments

In April 2024,Wagners Composite Fibre Technologies (CFT) introduced a new 356mm Fibre Reinforced Polymer (FRP) utility pole, addressing the increasing demand for alternatives to timber poles. The new pole offers higher capacity and longer service life, reducing maintenance and replacement costs for utilities.

Segmentation

By Material

Wood

Steel

Concrete

Composite Materials

By Applications

Overhead Power Transmission

Telecommunications

Street Lighting

Traffic Management Systems

Others

By Size

Less than 6m

6m to 15m

15m to 24m

Above 24m

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

