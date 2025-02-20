Toronto Regional Real Estate Board Taps Ardi to Enhance Member Service

AI-driven virtual Member service agent will answer Members’ questions 24/7

TORONTO, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 68,000+ Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB) Members will soon have a new way to get accurate answers to their questions, in addition to asking staff, when Ardi, an AI-powered Member service agent, goes live.

Ardi (Artificial Reasoning and Decision Intelligence) is an advanced AI-powered tool designed to revolutionize how REALTOR® Associations support their Members. Ardi provides instant, accurate, and consistent responses to a wide range of inquiries from basic questions to more complex, data-driven inquiries. Members can get the on-demand answers they are seeking by asking Ardi about Association rules, Member benefits, or key industry-specific topics.

Ardi augments the efforts of Board staff by providing a system that operates 24/7 across multiple platforms in 25 languages, ensuring Members can get the information they need when they need it. Whether Members want to use SMS, voice, WhatsApp, or Facebook Messenger, Ardi is on duty to provide them with consistent, reliable support via their preferred communication platform.

“At TRREB, we are always looking for innovative technologies to improve efficiency and enhance the services we provide to our Members," said John DiMichele, TRREB CEO. "By leveraging Ardi’s AI-driven capabilities, our team will have real-time access to critical information, improving response times and ensuring consistency in the support we offer. This is an important step toward modernizing how we engage with our Members and provide them with the best possible experience.”

"This initiative underscores TRREB’s commitment to embracing technology that enhances both internal operations and Member engagement," said Kevin Crigger, TRREB Associate CEO. "Ardi will allow our team to spend less time searching for answers and more time focusing on delivering value to our Members."

TRREB will launch Ardi internally first to help train staff and build its knowledge base. Rollout to Members is expected to take place in the summer.

“We’re thrilled to add TRREB to the growing number of Associations embracing Ardi’s ability to enhance their service to Members,” said Kurtis Cicalo, VoiceFlip CEO. “We designed Ardi as a cost-effective way for Associations to extend the availability of their customer service teams.”

Ardi processes information and provides answers faster than human staff, noted Cicalo. “It is multilingual, handles high call volumes, and is constantly updating to provide the most accurate information.”

About the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board

The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board is Canada’s largest real estate board with over 68,000 residential and commercial professionals connecting people, property, and communities.

About Voiceflip Technologies Inc.

Voiceflip Technologies Inc. specializes in artificial intelligence solutions that streamline data processing and enhance operational efficiency in real estate.

Contact:

Silvana Aceto

Director, Communications

Toronto Regional Real Estate Board

silvana.aceto@trreb.ca

Kurtis Cicalo

CEO

Voiceflip Technologies Inc.

kurtis@voiceflip.com



