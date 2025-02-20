Mullen Subsidiary, Bollinger Motors, Partners with EO Charging to Provide Cost-Effective Fleet Electrification Solutions

EO to power EV charging infrastructure, equipment and technology solutions for Bollinger’s dealers and customers

BREA, Calif., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, has announced a strategic partnership with EO Charging (“EO”), a global pioneer in electric vehicle charging solutions for depot-based fleets, which will provide comprehensive electrification solutions for Bollinger Motors’ commercial fleet customers.

Through this partnership, Bollinger Motors and its national dealer network will provide customers access to EO Charging's comprehensive electrification solutions. EO Charging will deliver its full charge assurance solution, including charger installation, a complete tech stack, and 24/7 support, to ensure a greater than 99% uptime. EO Charging has demonstrated its capabilities through more than 50 million charging sessions delivered via its EO Cloud solution, with over 100,000 charging units deployed globally across 1,700-plus charging sites.

"Electrifying a commercial fleet can feel like a daunting challenge, with many unknowns in infrastructure, scalability and cost. Our partnership with EO Charging eliminates those uncertainties by giving fleet managers access to the expertise, equipment, and end-to-end solutions needed to make electrification seamless and efficient," said Jim Connelly, chief revenue officer of Bollinger Motors. "By combining the Bollinger B4 with EO Charging's proven infrastructure, we're ensuring businesses of any size can transition with confidence, knowing they have the support of industry leaders trusted by global brands like DHL, Amazon, UPS and Microsoft."

EO Charging's full-service approach includes planning, development, and construction of charging infrastructure, along with state-of-the-art charging hardware and sophisticated management software solutions. This end-to-end support ensures fleet managers can add electric trucks while optimizing their operations. The Bollinger B4 Chassis Cab is fully compatible with all applicable EO Charging hardware.

"At EO Charging, we are committed to delivering smart, scalable, and cost-effective charging solutions that enable fleet operators to transition to electric vehicles with confidence," said John Walsh, president and chief commercial officer of EO Charging. "Partnering with Bollinger Motors allows us to extend our proven charging infrastructure to support the deployment of the Bollinger B4 in North America, ensuring fleet managers have access to seamless and efficient electrification solutions. Together, we are driving the future of commercial fleet sustainability and efficiency."

The Bollinger B4 Chassis Cab is an all-new, all-electric Class 4 commercial truck designed from the ground up with extensive fleet and upfitter input. Bollinger's unique chassis design protects the 158-kwh battery pack and components to offer unparalleled capability and safety in the commercial market. The company began delivering Bollinger B4 vehicles to customers in October.

Bollinger Motors has passed numerous milestones in the past several months, including:

Its production launch on Sept. 16, 2024.

Regulatory achievements including FMVSS compliance, receiving the Certificate of Conformity from the Environmental Protection Agency, and CARB certification.

The addition of Broadway Ford Truck Centers, Anderson Motors, TEC Equipment, Affinity Truck Center, Nacarato Truck Centers, and Nuss Truck & Equipment as dealers and service centers.

Working with Our Next Energy in Novi, Michigan, to supply battery packs.

Providing a full warranty coverage of the B4 chassis cab; and,

Announcing Syncron as its warranty administration partner and Amerit Fleet Solutions as its mobile service provider.

About Bollinger Motors

Founded in 2015 by Robert Bollinger, Bollinger Motors, Inc. is a U.S.-based company headquartered in Oak Park, Michigan. Bollinger Motors builds and sells the all-electric Bollinger B4 Class 4 truck. In September of 2022, Bollinger Motors became a majority-owned company of Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN).

To learn more, visit www.BollingerMotors.com.



About Mullen

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of commercial electric vehicles (“EVs”) with two United States-based vehicle plants located in Tunica, Mississippi, (120,000 square feet) and Mishawaka, Indiana (650,000 square feet). In August 2023, Mullen began commercial vehicle production in Tunica. As of January 2024, both the Mullen ONE, a Class 1 EV cargo van, and Mullen THREE, a Class 3 EV cab chassis truck, are California Air Resource Board (“CARB”) and EPA certified and available for sale in the U.S. The Company has also recently expanded its commercial dealer network to seven dealers, which includes Papé Kenworth, Pritchard EV, National Auto Fleet Group, Ziegler Truck Group, Range Truck Group, Eco Auto, and Randy Marion Auto Group, providing sales and service coverage in key West Coast, Midwest, Pacific Northwest, New England and Mid-Atlantic markets.

On Sept. 7, 2022, Bollinger Motors, of Oak Park, Michigan, became a majority-owned EV truck company of Mullen Automotive. Bollinger Motors has achieved numerous milestones including its all-electric B4, Class 4 truck production start, which launched on Sept. 16, 2024, and the development of a world-class dealer and service network with over 50 locations across the United States.

To learn more about the Company, visit www.MullenUSA.com.

Mullen Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as "continue," "will," "may," "could," "should," "expect," "expected," "plans," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Mullen and Bollinger Motors and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include whether the partnership with EO Charging will prove successful; how long state and federal electric vehicle incentive programs will continue to apply; the ability of Bollinger Motors’ B4 Class trucks to qualify for such incentive programs; and the impact of incentive programs on the resultant price of the Bollinger B4 Class trucks.

Additional examples of such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: (i) Mullen and Bollinger Motors' ability (or inability) to obtain additional financing in sufficient amounts or on acceptable terms when needed; (ii) Mullen and Bollinger Motors' ability to maintain existing, and secure additional, contracts with manufacturers, parts and other service providers relating to its business; (iii) Mullen and Bollinger Motors' ability to successfully expand in existing markets and enter new markets; (iv) Mullen and Bollinger Motors' ability to successfully manage and integrate any acquisitions of businesses, solutions or technologies; (v) unanticipated operating costs, transaction costs and actual or contingent liabilities; (vi) the ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; (vii) adverse effects of increased competition on Mullen and Bollinger Motors' business; (viii) changes in government licensing and regulation that may adversely affect Mullen and Bollinger Motors' business; (ix) the risk that changes in consumer behavior could adversely affect Mullen and Bollinger Motors' business; (x) Mullen and Bollinger Motors' ability to protect its intellectual property; (xi) the vehicles developed will perform as expected and (xii) local, industry and general business and economic conditions. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements can be found in the most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K filed by Mullen Automotive, Inc., of which Bollinger Motors is a partially owned subsidiary, with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Mullen and Bollinger Motors anticipate that subsequent events and developments may cause the Company’s plans, intentions and expectations to change. Mullen and Bollinger Motors assume no obligation, and specifically disclaim any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing Mullen and Bollinger Motors' plans and expectations as of any subsequent date.

