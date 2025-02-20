A Bold New Way to Boba: Uncle Sharkii Launches ‘Viral’ Sharkii Tea Float ™

The Hawaiiian-inspired poke bar is rolling out a groundbreaking product, available now in select Walmart stores across the country.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar, an authentic Hawaiian fast casual concept led by a Hawai’i local born-and-raised entrepreneur with the goal of bringing the paradisiacal essence of the Aloha Spirit and the Hawaiian lifestyle mainstream, has just announced the rollout of an exciting new product — the Sharkii Tea Float ™. Now available in select Walmart stores nationwide, this new menu item combines Uncle Sharkii’s signature flavors with a playful twist, designed to capture the hearts (and social media feeds) of customers across the U.S.“With this launch, we’re elevating the Uncle Sharkii experience and taking our presence in the fast-casual industry to new heights. Sharkii Tea Float ™ is going viral— it's truly a match made in Boba Heaven,” stated Raymond Reyes, COO of Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar. “Our team is excited to have the Sharkii Tea Float ™ out— it's festive, fun, and unique. It's a great way to get your boba fix while shopping at Walmart.”Made with iconic Dole Soft Serveand topped with popping boba, the new boba beverage is the perfect new star to the already-delicious Uncle Sharkii menu comprising its Signature Poke Bowls and boba teas. The Sharkii Tea Float ™ transforms the traditional boba tea experience into an indulgent and refreshing journey to paradise complete with notes of exotic fruits, pineapple, and green or black tea.The Sharkii Tea Float ™ is a part of a nationwide strategy and brand philosophy to make healthy, flavorful food and drinks both affordable and convenient, marking a pivotal moment in Uncle Sharkii’s expansion.Since July 2023, Uncle Sharkii has launched 11 new locations spanning from California to Utah, ultimately making its products like the Sharkii Tea Float ™ more accessible to diners all over the country.“Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar has worked hard to not only fulfill the need for healthy food made fast at the most basic level, but we have gone beyond foundational flavors to offer items that take fast-casual food to an entirely different level, all while keeping everything affordable for our customers,” stated Fen Reyes, CEO of Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar. “We are grateful to be working with Walmart and look forward to making a positive impact on communities across the U.S. with food choices that don’t compromise on taste nor quality.”Learn more about new product offerings, company news, franchise opportunities, and Uncle Sharkii partnerships by visiting www.unclesharkii.com and https://www.unclesharkiipokebarfranchise.com ABOUT UNCLE SHARKII POKE BAR® Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar www.unclesharkii.com ) is a healthy Hawaiian fast-food franchise featuring its Signature Hawaiian™Poke Bowls, Boba Milk Teas, & Dole Soft Serve. The brand was founded in 2018 during an overseas family gathering when the founders’ daughter, Melody, was gifted a plush shark by an uncle she never met before. The bond was instantaneous and sealed by celebration over boba milk tea, fried snacks and ice cream. The founders coined the name Uncle Sharkii and adhere to an authentic focus on 'Ohana “family” culture with the mission of offering a streamlined healthy menu for the family on the go — Poke Bowls Made Simple™.Uncle Sharkii stands firm as one of the only national poke brands to be curated by a local born and raised founder who grew up eating, breathing, and living all the paradisiacal essence that Hawai’i represents. Poke originated from Hawai’i as a snack for fishermen.Currently Uncle Sharkii has open locations in the heart of Hawaii, California, Utah, and Texas with signed locations in Arizona & Nevada. The brand touts itself as one of the fastest growing quick service restaurants serving Hawaiian poke today. With low startup costs, quicker return on investment, comprehensive training, a simple menu, and a sense of community, Uncle Sharkii aims to revolutionize the Hawaiian poke industry from inspiration to reality.The company is actively expanding throughout the U.S. (United States) and internationally and welcomes interested individuals to visit their franchise page for more information at https://www.unclesharkiipokebarfranchise.com . Or follow Uncle Sharkii Poke Baron Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, and TikTok.

