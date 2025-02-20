Grabar Law Office is Investigating Claims on Behalf of Long-Term Shareholders of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRO); Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX); Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR); and Domino’s Pizza Corp. (NASDAQ: DPZ)

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRO):

Grabar Law Office is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Akero breached their fiduciary duties owed to the company.

If you have held Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRO) shares since prior to September 13, 2022, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of money back to the company, and a court approved monetary award at no cost to you whatsoever. You are encouraged to learn more about the investigation and your rights by visiting https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/akero-shareholder-investigation/. You can also contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com or call 267-507-6085.

WHY: A recently filed underlying securities fraud class action Complaint alleges that Akero Therapeutics, via certain of its officers and directors, made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose to the investing public that: (i) approximately 20% of the patients enrolled in its SYMMETRY study had cryptogenic cirrhosis and did not have definitive NASH at baseline; (ii) the cryptogenic cirrhotic patients included in the SYMMETRY study did not have biopsy-proven compensated cirrhosis due to definitive NASH; (iii) the results from the cryptogenic cirrhosis patients were to be excluded from the calculation of the NASH resolution secondary endpoints; (iv) Akero had introduced a confounding factor into the SYMMETRY study’s design, materially influencing the study’s potential results and increasing the risks that the study would fail to meet its primary endpoint; (v) the SYMMETRY study did not align with U.S. Food & Drug Administration guidance for testing a drug in treating NASH cirrhotics because Akero had not ruled out potential causes of each patient’s cirrhosis other than NASH; and (vi) consequently, Akero had materially misrepresented the nature of the SYMMETRY trial, its usefulness in supporting any new drug application, the likelihood that the SYMMETRY trial would be successful as measured by its primary endpoint, and the likelihood that EFX would become a commercial treatment for NASH cirrhotics.

WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: Current Akero shareholders who have held Akero shares since on or before September 13, 2022, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds spent defending litigation back to the company, and a court approved incentive award, at no cost to them whatsoever.

If you would like to learn more about this matter, please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/akero-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com or call us at 267-507-6085. $AKRO #Akero

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX):

Current shareholders who acquired Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) shares prior to November 3, 2022, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds spent defending litigation back to the company, and a court approved incentive award, at no cost to them whatsoever. You do not need to have lost money on your investment in order to participate. To learn more visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/crocs-shareholder-investigation/ or contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call us at 267-507-6085.

WHY: Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors of Crocs breached their fiduciary duties.

On February 17, 2022, Crocs acquired100% of the equity of a privately-owned casual footwear brand business (“HEYDUDE”), pursuant to a securities purchase agreement entered into on December 22, 2021. HEYDUDE is engaged in the business of distributing and selling casual footwear under the brand name “HEYDUDE.” The majority of HEYDUDE sales are currently in the United States.

Croc’s acquisition of HEYDUDE, is now at the center of a securities fraud class action complaint. According to the underlying class action complaint, it is alleged that Croc’s, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX), via certain of its officers and directors, made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts, about the Company’s business and operations. Specifically, Defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose: (1) the nature and sustainability of HEYDUDE’s revenue growth by concealing that 2022 revenue growth was driven, in large part, by the Company’s efforts to stock third-party wholesalers and retailers following the February 2022 acquisition of HEYDUDE; (2) that as the Company’s retail partners began to destock this excess inventory, waning product demand further negatively impacted the Company’s financial results; and (3) that, as a result, Defendants’ representations about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: Current Crocs shareholders who have held shares of the Company’s stock since prior to November 3, 2022, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds, and a court approved incentive award if appropriate.

If you would like to learn more at no cost to you, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/crocs-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call us at 267-507-6085. $CROX #Crocs

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) shareholders. The investigation concerns whether certain officers of Extreme Networks have breached their fiduciary duties owed to the company.

Shareholders who have held Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) stock since on or before July 27, 2022 should visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/extreme-networks-shareholder-investigation/. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds spent defending litigation back to the company, and a court approved incentive award, at no cost to you. You do not need to have lost money on your investment.

WHY: An underlying securities fraud class action complaint alleges that that Extreme Networks, through certain of its officers and directors, made false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose the following adverse facts pertaining to Extreme’s business, operations, and financial condition: (a) that Extreme Networks was suffering from adverse client demand trends as its clients had ordered more product from Extreme than needed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic to avoid supply shortages and because of a lack of alternative sourcing options and thereby had cannibalized their purchasing needs; (b) that Extreme Networks was increasingly offsetting these adverse organic demand trends with the fulfillment of backlog orders in a manner that materially exceeded the proportion represented to investors; (c) that, as a result of (a)-(b), Extreme Networks was drawing down its backlog at a much faster rate than represented to investors; (d) that, as a result of (a)-(c), Extreme Networks’ backlog was already decreasing and at a much quicker pace than the Company’s statements to investors that backlog would only “begin to shrink” in 4Q23 and it would be not until “fiscal ‘26 when it really goes back to normal”; (e) that, as a result of (a)-(d), Extreme Networks’ backlog was not on track to continue increasing to $600 million; and (f) that, as a result of (a)-(e) above, Defendants had materially misrepresented Extreme Networks’ organic demand, revenue growth, and market share gains as the fulfillment of Extreme’s backlog masked a decline in organic demand and attendant revenues.

WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: Current Extreme Networks shareholders who have held Extreme Networks shares since prior to July 27, 2022, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to them whatsoever.

If you would like to learn more about this matter, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/extreme-networks-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com , or call us at 267-507-6085. $EXTR #ExtremeNetworks #EXTR

Domino’s Pizza Corp. (NASDAQ: DPZ):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ: DPZ) shareholders. The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors of Domino’s breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you are a current Domino’s shareholder who purchased Domino’s shares prior to December 7, 2023, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of money back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/dominos-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com , or call us at 267-507-6085

WHY? As alleged in a recently filed securities fraud class action complaint, Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ: DPZ), through certain of its officers, made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the underlying complaint alleges Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) DPE, the Company's largest master franchisee, was experiencing significant challenges with respect to both new store openings and closures of existing stores; (ii) as a result, Domino's was unlikely to meet its own previously issued long-term guidance for annual global net store growth; (iii) accordingly, Domino's business and/or financial prospects were overstated; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: If you purchased Domino’s shares prior to December 7, 2023 and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/dominos-shareholder-investigation/ contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com , or call 267-507-6085. You may be able to seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. #Dominos #DPZ $DPZ

