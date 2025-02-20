Appspace Earns Number One Spot on G2’s 2025 Best Software Awards

Recognition underscores Appspace’s leadership in shaping the modern workplace experience

Tampa, FL, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appspace, the only unified workplace experience platform, secured a prestigious G2’s 2025 Best Software Award — placing #1 on the Best Office Management Software Products list. As the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2 reaches 100 million buyers annually. Its annual Best Software Awards rank the world’s best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users. ​​

"The office is making a comeback, but for it to truly thrive, employees need to love their workplace experience, not just tolerate it,” says Mike Hicks, Chief Marketing Officer at Appspace. "Landing the number one spot from G2, reinforces our commitment to building solutions that make offices more collaborative, engaging, and productive while keeping team members in the know.”

G2’s 2025 Best Software Awards feature dozens of lists, ranking software vendors and products using G2’s proprietary algorithm based on G2’s verified user reviews and publicly available market presence data. There are over 180,000 software products and services listings and 2.8 million verified user reviews in the G2 marketplace.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 100 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

About Appspace:

Appspace is the workplace experience platform that keeps everyone in the know. Empower your entire workforce with a single platform for employee communications, digital signage, space reservation, visitor management, and more – making work an experience everyone loves. Join more than 160 Fortune 500 companies and 12 million on-site, remote, and frontline employees who rely on Appspace every day.

Jackie Parker Appspace 678-576-5888 jackie.parker@appspace.com

