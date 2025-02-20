COEPTIS’ NexGenAI Partners with Arketyp Valu to Revolutionize Digital Engagement on the Verus Network

The Strategic Collaboration Integrates Cutting-Edge Marketing Tools into the ValuSocial Platform, Leveraging the Robust Capabilities of Verus Coin and Blockchain Technology

WEXFORD, Pa., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COEPTIS, Inc. (Nasdaq: COEP) ("the Company" or "Coeptis"), a pioneering technology firm at the forefront of innovative biotechnology solutions today announced an exciting strategic partnership with COEPTIS’ NexGenAI Affiliates Network and Arketyp Valu, a prominent developer within the open-source Verus Project, which has recently achieved a market capitalization exceeding $500 million. This collaboration aims to integrate NexGenAI's advanced digital marketing solutions into the highly anticipated ValuSocial platform, harnessing the power of Verus Coin and its scalable Public Blockchains as a Service (PBaaS).

The innovative ValuSocial platform is set to transform the landscape of digital marketing by offering users a fully immersive environment where they can leverage NexGenAI's pioneering solutions. This integration will empower individuals and businesses to launch targeted digital campaigns that combine cutting-edge marketing strategies with the security and scalability of blockchain technology, enhancing engagement through seamless interaction and digital tokens.

“As CEO of Arketyp Valu, I am thrilled to lead this partnership and incorporate NexGenAI’s state-of-the-art tools into our upcoming ValuSocial platform,” stated Nicholas Lyons, CEO of Arketyp Valu. “This collaboration effectively merges the latest in digital marketing innovation with the reliable and scalable framework of the Verus network, heralding a new era of global digital engagement.”

Dave Mehalick, CEO of COEPTIS, expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration, saying, “Our tools are designed to empower businesses in the digital age, and their integration on the ValuSocial platform represents a transformative advancement. By combining our expertise with Arketyp Valu’s groundbreaking offerings, we are laying the groundwork for a decentralized, interconnected digital ecosystem that delivers value to users and businesses around the world.”

This partnership showcases the commitment of both COEPTIS’ NexGenAI Affiliates Network and Arketyp Valu to drive innovation while redefining digital marketing capabilities. The ValuSocial platform, built on the secure foundations of the Verus Project, will deliver next-generation marketing solutions, allowing users to access advanced tools within a compliant and scalable blockchain environment.

About COEPTIS, Inc.

COEPTIS, Inc., together with its subsidiaries Coeptis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., GEAR Therapeutics, Inc., SNAP Biosciences, Inc., and Coeptis Technologies (collectively "Coeptis"), is a biopharmaceutical and technology company. The biopharmaceutical divisions focus on developing innovative cell therapy platforms for cancer, autoimmune, and infectious diseases. Coeptis aims to advance treatment paradigms and improve patient outcomes through its cutting-edge research and development efforts.

The Company's therapeutic portfolio is underscored by assets licensed from Deverra Therapeutics, which include an allogeneic cellular immunotherapy platform and DVX201, a clinical-stage, unmodified natural killer cell therapy technology. COEPTIS is also developing a universal, multi-antigen CAR technology licensed from the University of Pittsburgh (SNAP-CAR), alongside GEAR cell therapy and companion diagnostic platforms in collaboration with VyGen-Bio and distinguished medical researchers at the Karolinska Institute.

Building on its core competencies, COEPTIS has recently established a Technology Division, which focuses on enhancing operational capabilities through advanced technologies. This division features AI-powered marketing software and robotic process automation tools acquired from NexGenAI Solutions Group, designed to optimize business processes and improve overall efficiency.

Headquartered in Wexford, PA, COEPTIS is dedicated to advancing its mission within the regulatory framework set forth by the FDA, ensuring that all activities align with the highest standards of compliance and patient care. For more information on COEPTIS, visit https://coeptistx.com

About Arketyp Valu

Arketyp Valu is involved with the Verus project, which includes the development and promotion of Verus Coin. Verus Coin is a cryptocurrency that operates on the Verus blockchain, focusing on features such as privacy, security, and scalability.

The Verus project aims to create a decentralized ecosystem that empowers users while providing tools for developers to build applications that enhance the utility of the cryptocurrency. As a contributor and developer, Arketyp Valu plays a part in advancing the technology and applications associated with Verus Coin, helping to support its growth and adoption within the broader cryptocurrency community.

About NexGenAI Affiliates Network

NexGenAI Affiliates Network is a state-of-the-art AI-powered affiliate marketing platform designed to streamline marketing efforts through automation and advanced analytics. Owned by Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc., NexGenAI Affiliates Network empowers individuals and businesses to optimize their affiliate campaigns and maximize revenue through AI-driven content distribution, automated email outreach, and social media integration. For more information on this partnership and how it can benefit businesses and affiliates, visit https://nexgenaiaffiliates.io/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and statements of our management made in connection therewith contain or may contain "forward-looking statements" (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended). Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions, and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When we use words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, we are making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve significant risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially and perhaps substantially from our expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such differences include but are not limited to: (1) the inability to maintain the listing of the Company's securities on the Nasdaq Capital Market; (2) the inability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the Deverra licensed assets, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the Company to grow and manage growth economically and hire and retain key employees; (3) the risks that the Company's products in development or the newly-licensed assets fail clinical trials or are not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or other applicable regulatory authorities; (4) costs related to ongoing asset development including the Deverra licensed assets and pursuing the contemplated asset development paths; (5) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (6) the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and (7) the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic on any of the foregoing risks and other risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. All forward-looking statements are subject to significant uncertainties and risks including, but not limited, to those risks contained or to be contained in reports and other filings filed by the Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings made or to be made with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. We undertake no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof unless required by applicable laws, regulations, or rules.

Contacts

IR@coeptistx.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.