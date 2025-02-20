LPL Financial Launches Comprehensive Alternative Investment Platform

Bespoke solution offers a centralized hub to meet the evolving needs of investors

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA), a leader in the wealth management industry, announces the launch of LPL Alts Connect, a full-service platform designed to streamline the way financial advisors and their clients access and manage alternative investments.

LPL Alts Connect is a centralized, digitized system that streamlines the purchasing process and provides tools such as prequalification, e-signature capabilities and the ability to send sales kits directly to clients. The platform complements an expanding product set that includes an array of prominent funds giving advisors more optionality to build diversified, non-correlated portfolios.

Powered by SUBSCRIBE, the solution allows advisors in independent practices and institutions like banks and credit unions to better meet the increasingly complex planning needs of high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth investors.

“With the launch of our new alternative investment platform, advisors have access to a shelf of tailored, institution-caliber opportunities that are aligned to the needs of high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients and designed to set advisors apart from the competition,” said Cheri Belski, Executive Vice President and Head of Investment Management Solutions for LPL. “As the expectations of investors continue to evolve, this platform will arm advisors with more sophisticated ways to serve their clients.”

Key features of LPL Alts Connect include:

Digitization : E-Signature capability for streamlined transactions.

Transparency : Real-time order status updates on a user-friendly dashboard.

Centralization : A single platform for all alternative investment purchases.

Accessibility : Comprehensive fund information available at a click, with no permission required.

Prequalification : One-time setup for prequalification, eliminating the need to repeat the process for each sales kit request.

Direct Communication : Sales kits can be deployed directly to a client's email.

Compliance Review : LPL Compliance reviews all documents before client signatures, ensuring regulatory adherence while reducing the number of times an order will need to be revised post client-signature.

Efficiency: Shorter turnaround times, with an average of under 14 days compared to 40 days previously.

These features are complemented by educational resources for both advisors and investors to help navigate the landscape of alternative investments.

In conjunction with this launch LPL has enhanced its middle office services through a relationship with SS&C. SS&C ALTSERVE™ improves custodial and reporting services, offering faster turnaround times for transitioning alternative investments between firms. LPL has also formed a dedicated team to support and educate advisors on these new services, rounding out their support in the alternative investment space.

As part of LPL’s commitment to providing a comprehensive alternatives menu, LPL is expanding its long-standing relationship with iCapital to offer a suite of alternative investment products to LPL’s network of advisors and affiliated firms. This collaboration welcomes a tailored selection of iCapital’s funds to LPL’s curated menu alongside their market-leading diligence.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) is among the fastest growing wealth management firms in the U.S. As a leader in the financial advisor-mediated marketplace, LPL supports nearly 29,000 financial advisors and the wealth management practices of approximately 1,200 financial institutions, servicing and custodying approximately $1.7 trillion in brokerage and advisory assets on behalf of approximately 6 million Americans. The firm provides a wide range of advisor affiliation models, investment solutions, fintech tools and practice management services, ensuring that advisors and institutions have the flexibility to choose the business model, services, and technology resources they need to run thriving businesses. For further information about LPL, please visit www.lpl.com.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC (“LPL Financial”), a registered investment advisor and broker-dealer, member FINRA/SIPC.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial.

We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “Investor Relations” or “Press Releases” section of our website.

