Potbelly Sandwich Works Expands Franchising in Phoenix Market with New 5-Shop Development Agreement

CHICAGO, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ: PBPB), the iconic neighborhood sandwich shop, has announced its continued expansion in the Phoenix, Arizona market with the signing of a new Shop Development Agreement (SDA). This agreement marks a franchised partnership with Adam Warda to open five new Potbelly locations in the vibrant Phoenix area.

The development of these five locations aligns with Potbelly’s strategic growth plan to expand its footprint through franchising in the State of Arizona and in key markets nationwide. The company remains eager to partner with passionate multi-unit operators to expand its footprint in its remaining untapped territories in the State of Arizona and surrounding markets.

Adam Warda, a seasoned professional with a strong background in business development, real estate, and as a Certified Public Accountant (CPA), is bringing Potbelly’s unique dining experience to the Phoenix community. The new locations will deliver the brand’s signature warm and inviting atmosphere, along with its fresh and craveable menu offerings, to neighborhoods across the city.

Known for its distinctive brand culture and commitment to exceptional guest experiences, Potbelly continues to grow its presence as a preferred destination for fast-casual dining.

The planned locations are expected to contribute to the local economy by creating job opportunities in the Phoenix area. Residents can anticipate announcements regarding specific locations and grand opening events soon.

For more information about Potbelly Sandwich Works’ available franchise opportunities, please contact:

Todd L. Owen

Sales Director, Potbelly Sandwich Works

Phone: (872) 250-6956

Email: Todd.Owen@Potbelly.com

Website: https://franchising.potbelly.com

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept that has been feeding customers’ smiles with warm, toasty sandwiches, signature salads, hand-dipped shakes and other fresh menu items, customized just the way customers want them, for more than 40 years. Potbelly promises Fresh, Fast & Friendly service in an environment that reflects the local neighborhood. Since opening its first shop in Chicago in 1977, Potbelly has expanded to neighborhoods across the country - with more than 440 shops in the United States including more than 90 franchised shops in the United States. For more information, please visit our website at www.potbelly.com.

