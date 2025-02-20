Potbelly Sandwich Works Expands Through Franchising in Illinois with A New 3 Shop Development Agreement

CHICAGO, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ: PBPB), the beloved neighborhood sandwich shop, is proud to announce its latest expansion in Illinois with the signing of a new Shop Development Agreement (SDA). Franchisees Anand and Nimisha Patel have committed to opening three new Potbelly locations across the Kane and Kendall markets, further solidifying the brand’s presence in the region.

The development of these markets aligns with Potbelly’s strategic growth plan to expand its footprint through franchising in key areas nationwide. The company remains eager to partner with passionate multi-unit operators to expand its footprint in its remaining untapped territories in the State of Illinois and neighboring states.

Anand and Nimisha Patel bring extensive experience in the food and beverage industry, as owners of renowned brands such as Dunkin’ Donuts and Baskin Robbins. Their proven track record of success and passion for delivering exceptional dining experiences make them ideal franchise partners to continue growing the Potbelly brand in Illinois. This new agreement underscores Potbelly’s mission to partner with multi-unit operators who share a commitment to quality and community engagement.

Known for its craveable toasted sandwiches, hand-dipped shakes, and inviting atmosphere, Potbelly continues to resonate with customers seeking an elevated fast-casual dining experience.

The new shops will contribute to local economic growth by creating job opportunities in the Kane and Kendall areas. Details regarding specific site locations and grand opening events will be shared in the coming months.

For more information about Potbelly Sandwich Works’ available franchise opportunities, please contact:

Maureen DiStefano

Sales Director, Potbelly Sandwich Works

Phone: (445) 287-1182

Email: Maureen.Distefano@Potbelly.com

Website: https://franchising.potbelly.com

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept that has been feeding customers’ smiles with warm, toasty sandwiches, signature salads, hand-dipped shakes and other fresh menu items, customized just the way customers want them, for more than 40 years. Potbelly promises Fresh, Fast & Friendly service in an environment that reflects the local neighborhood. Since opening its first shop in Chicago in 1977, Potbelly has expanded to neighborhoods across the country - with more than 440 shops in the United States including more than 90 franchised shops in the United States. For more information, please visit our website at www.potbelly.com.

