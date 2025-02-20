SPiCE South Asia 2025 – Gaming Insights in South Asia

COLOMBO, SRI LANKA, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The gaming industry in South Asia is evolving at an exceptional pace, positioning the region as a major hub for innovation. In just two weeks, from 4-6 March 2025 at the prestigious Shangri-La Colombo, Sri Lanka, SPiCE South Asia 2025 will offer a valuable opportunity to gain insider insights, explore emerging trends and network with industry leaders and key decision-makers.With technological advancements and evolving consumer trends fuelling unprecedented growth, there has never been a better time to tap into South Asia’s thriving gaming industry. Regulatory landscapes are evolving, markets are expanding and competition is intensifying. To stay ahead, operators need exclusive insights into navigating these dynamic changes.In India, in particular, the gaming sector is skyrocketing, thanks to a surge in players and increasing investment. SPiCE South Asia 2025 offers guidance on how to leverage this momentum and explains where the industry is headed next.KEY SESSIONS:Solo Presentation: Intellectual Property Challenges in iGaming Affiliate Marketing: Protecting Brands & Maximising Revenue by Kshitij Malhotra, Managing Partner at Global IP India.Panel Discussion: Enhancing Responsible & Safer Gaming: A Collaborative Approach Between Regulators & Operators for a More Sustainable Environment – moderated by Bhavesh Parthi (CEO, 21 M.Digital) with panellists Satya Mahapatra, Ketan Joshi, and Navneeth Srinivas.Fireside Chat: Disrupt or Be Disrupted: Staying Competitive in the Rapidly Evolving iGaming Ecosystem – a conversation between Joe Pisano (Founder & CEO, Jade Entertainment & Gaming Technologies Inc.) and Janis Baltalksnis (Sales Lead Asia, SoftGamings).Keynote Address: Updates on GST-Related Issues Concerning the Gaming Industry by Srinivas Kotni, Founder & Managing Partner at Lexport.Panel Discussion: Beyond the Field: Understanding the Rapid Expansion of Sports Gaming in India – moderated by Mahesh Madan Bhat (Founder, MMB Legal) with panellists Eshwar Ramachandran, Parvati Bhat, Rakesh Eligapalli, and Samir Sarkar.EVENT HIGHLIGHTSDay 1 | Tuesday, 4 MarchAFFILIATE DAY, WELCOMING RECEPTIONAffiliate Day is all about delving into next-gen affiliate marketing strategies, harnessing AI for brand amplification, and mastering SEO in today’s competitive landscape. Industry leaders will tackle intellectual property challenges and share insider tips on selecting the best affiliate programs. The day wraps up with the highly anticipated SP’iCE’ Breaker Welcoming Reception – an ideal networking opportunity.Day 2 | Wednesday, 5 MarchFULL DAY CONFERENCE & EXPO, AWARDS CEREMONYEsteemed sector specialists will explore regulatory developments, responsible gaming initiatives, and the booming esports landscape. Thought-provoking fireside chats and panel discussions will uncover key strategies for staying ahead in the rapidly evolving market. Finally, the SPiCE South Asia Eventus Awards Ceremony will shine a spotlight on the region’s most recognized innovators and celebrate excellence in the industry.Day 3 | Thursday, 6 MarchFULL DAY CONFERENCE & EXPO, NETWORKING POKER TOURNAMENTA high-impact exploration of India’s iGaming future, from evolving regulations and tax challenges to the crucial role of cultural localisation in game development. Visionaries will discuss partnerships, revenue-driving collaborations, and the unstoppable rise of sports gaming. The day will end on a high note with the SPiCE It Up Networking Poker Tournament.SPiCE South Asia Eventus Awards CeremonyCelebrating the visionaries shaping the future of iGaming – those driving innovation, setting new benchmarks, and leading the industry forward.To nominate a game-changer, go to: https://lnkd.in/dU7PMEyi LIMITED TIME LEFT to Secure a Spot at SPiCE South Asia 2025Register today: https://www.spiceseries.com/ssa

