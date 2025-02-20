Intapp DealCloud named Deal Origination Solution of the Year: Credit at the Private Equity Wire European Awards 2025

Data and AI-powered solutions recognized for excellence among service providers in the European private equity market

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intapp (NASDAQ: INTA), a leading global provider of AI-powered solutions for professionals at advisory, capital markets, and legal firms, today announced that Intapp DealCloud was named Deal Origination Solution of the Year: Credit at the Private Equity Wire European Awards 2025. Chosen by industry voters, these awards recognize fund managers and service providers driving innovation, transformation, and growth across the European private markets landscape.

Shortlisted nominees were selected by a judging panel of European-based general partners and other key industry participants. This year, more than 7,000 votes were submitted by readers of Private Equity Wire across the service provider categories. Winners were announced and celebrated at a gala on February 13 in London.

“We’re honored to once again be recognized as a winner at the Private Equity Wire European Awards — this time for our excellence in deal origination,” said Rudy Saad, Global Head of Private Equity and Private Capital Markets at Intapp. “This award serves as a testament to our continued ability to develop leading, industry-specific AI-powered solutions that empower dealmakers to originate both investments and investors — ultimately strengthening their competitive market positioning and driving their commercial growth.”

DealCloud is a data-powered platform designed to help enterprise private credit firms accelerate deals, optimize portfolio performance, improve collaboration, and make better-informed decisions — all from a centralized hub. With AI capabilities, automated data capture, and integrated market intelligence, DealCloud helps teams work more efficiently by consolidating data, automating processes, and generating actionable intelligence. As a result, teams have more time to focus on strengthening their networks and sourcing more opportunities.

Learn how Intapp DealCloud helps firms successfully source and close deals and achieve long-term success at intapp.com/dealcloud.

About Intapp

Intapp software helps professionals unlock their teams’ knowledge, relationships, and operational insights to increase value for their firms. Using the power of Applied AI, we make firm and market intelligence easy to find, understand, and use. With Intapp’s portfolio of vertical SaaS solutions, professionals can apply their collective expertise to make smarter decisions, manage risk, and increase competitive advantage. The world's top firms — across accounting, consulting, investment banking, legal, private capital, and real assets — trust Intapp’s industry-specific platform and solutions to modernize and drive new growth. For more information, visit intapp.com and connect with us on X, formerly Twitter (@intapp) and LinkedIn.

