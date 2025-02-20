Food Lion Feeds Donates 250,000 Meals in Honor of Associates

Donation honors 82,000 associates and continues commitment to address food insecurity

SALISBURY, N.C., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In support of Supermarket Associate Day on Feb. 22, Food Lion Feeds is helping to provide 250,000 meals* to its longtime partner Feeding America®, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization. This donation, made on behalf of Food Lion’s 82,000 associates, exceeds three meals per associate for a full day of nutrition. Since 2021, Food Lion has donated 1.25 million meals in recognition of its associates, acknowledging their dedication and countless ways they help customers nourish their families.

Supermarket Associate Day is part of a national effort to honor frontline grocery workers. First declared in 2021 by FMI, The Food Industry Association, Feb. 22 recognizes essential workers who support their customers and communities. Their commitment was critical during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our associates are the heart of Food Lion, and their care and dedication to our neighbors inspires us every day,” said Meg Ham, President, Food Lion. “At Food Lion, we believe no one should have to choose between dinner and rent or gas and groceries. This donation is one way we celebrate our associates’ efforts to care for the towns and cities we serve and reinforce our shared commitment to nourish those experiencing food insecurity.”

Food Lion Feeds was founded in 2014 by Food Lion to address food insecurity in the towns and cities it serves. In 2024 alone, Food Lion Feeds provided the equivalent of 238 million meals**, marking an impressive 56 million meals increase over 2023. Of that total, more than 69 million meals came through its pioneering food rescue program. Each of Food Lion’s 1,110 stores donates unsaleable edible food to community feeding partner to support their clients’ nutritional needs. In 2000, Food Lion was the first grocery retailer in the country to establish a food rescue program in partnership with Feeding America.

Through Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion has helped provide the equivalent of more than 1.2 billion meals** to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donating the equivalent of 1.5 billion meals** by the end of 2025. For more information on Food Lion Feeds’ commitment to fighting hunger, visit www.foodlion.com/feeds .

*$1 helps provide the equivalent of 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local partner food banks.

**Food Lion Feeds helps address food insecurity by providing product, financial and equipment donations; disaster relief and recovery efforts; investing in capital campaign support for feeding agencies; and volunteer hours by associates. These investments are converted to a meal equivalent based on various meal equivalent formulas.

About Food Lion

Food Lion is an omnichannel grocery retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. With a focus on hunger relief, Food Lion is a pioneer in food rescue. In 2014, Food Lion Feeds was created and has since donated more than 1.2 billion meals to those who are food insecure. The retailer has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit foodlion.com .

About Feeding America

Feeding America is committed to an America where no one is hungry. We support tens of millions of people who experience food insecurity to get the food and resources they say they need to thrive as part of a nationwide network of food banks, statewide food bank associations, food pantries and meal programs. We also invest in innovative solutions to increase equitable access to nutritious food, advocate for legislation that improves food security and work to address factors that impact food security, such as health, cost of living and employment.

We partner with people experiencing food insecurity, policymakers, organizations and supporters, united with them in a movement to end hunger. Visit FeedingAmerica.org to learn more.



CONTACT: Food Lion Media Relations

704-245-3317

publicrelationsteam@foodlion.com





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f54f1471-3b9c-43f2-ac0b-fd35e3a1c950

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a68072bb-01c9-4160-9891-abdf07aefdf0





Supermarket Associate Day Supermarket Associate Day Food Lion Feeds Logo Food Lion Feeds Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.