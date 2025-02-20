Vexos Expands Manufacturing Capacity in Vietnam and the US

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vexos, a leading global Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) and Custom Material Solutions (CMS) provider announced expansions of its Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, and Vancouver, Washington, USA facilities to meet increasing customer demand. These investments enhance production efficiency, automation, and supply chain flexibility to meet growing customer demand and navigate evolving geopolitical dynamics.With a global manufacturing footprint spanning North America and Asia, Vexos operates five strategically located facilities in Markham, Ontario; Juarez, Mexico; Dongguan, China; Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam; and Vancouver, Washington, USA. This network enables regionally optimized, flexible, and cost-effective manufacturing solutions for customers worldwide.“Our expansion in Ho Chi Minh City and Vancouver, Washington, reflects our commitment to increasing capacity, leveraging advanced technology, and optimizing operations to better serve our customers,” said Paul Jona, CEO. “By expanding strategically, we are enhancing agility, reducing lead times, and strengthening supply chain resilience.”The Vancouver facility will significantly expand capacity with the installation of a fourth SMT line, alongside new automation and material handling technologies, including a Valuline Cleanroom and an Inovaxe Smart Storage Solution. These upgrades will drive higher efficiency, streamlined workflows, and increased production output. The expansion is on track for full implementation by March 2025. The Vietnam facility has added 8,000 square feet for assembly and box build operations, alongside key investments in SMT line enhancements. With these expansions, Vexos continues to reinforce its position as a global manufacturing leader, ensuring scalability, supply chain continuity, and cost-effective solutions for its customers.“As we invest in Vancouver and Ho Chi Minh City, we remain focused on delivering the most efficient, high-quality, and competitive solutions to our customers worldwide,” added Jona.About VexosOperating in several locations across North America and Asia, Vexos is an electronics manufacturing and custom material solutions provider with a proven track record of delivering award-winning, leading-edge electronics manufacturing services and supply chain solutions to a diverse group of OEMs. For more information, visit the Vexos website at www.vexos.com

