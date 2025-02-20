Verifone and PopID Partner to Drive Adoption of Biometric Payments and Loyalty

Smile and palm wave authentication improves consumer experience and satisfaction with merchants





NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verifone, the global payments leader for the world’s best-known enterprise merchants, financial institutions, fintechs and small merchants, and PopID, the leader in biometric software, today announced a global partnership to launch biometric solutions that enable payments and loyalty transactions to be completed in a fast and secure manner, simply with a smile or a palm wave.

Verifone and PopID have partnered to create biometric modules comprised of biometric sensors and software to enable existing Verifone or third-party payment terminals to accept face and palm authentication. Verifone will also embed biometric modules in Verifone Victa, its newest portfolio of payment terminals.

Verifone is building an open and interoperable biometric payments solution to enable consumer platforms, digital wallets, merchants, acquirers, networks and issuers to seamlessly process biometric-authenticated commerce transactions using the industry’s existing payments infrastructure.

Verifone’s solution will leverage its vast array of existing global assets: 45M devices (15M of which run 200 proprietary payment applications managed by Verifone’s cloud-based device management platform); integrations with 2,500 ECRs/POSs; 150+ payment processors, and acceptance of 40+ global, local, and alternate payment methods.





“With millions of new and existing payment devices in the United States and globally, Verifone is key to driving global acceptance of biometric transactions,” said John Miller, CEO of PopID. “Verifone’s decision to enter and lead the biometrics identity and payments race represents an important milestone in the growth and continued usage of biometrics.”

“We believe that widespread acceptance of biometric loyalty and payments provides profound benefits to consumers, merchants and issuers,” said Himanshu Patel, CEO of Verifone. “Consumers will enjoy faster, more secure checkout and seamless access to loyalty programs. Merchants benefit from increased speed, security, customer satisfaction and retention. Our joint biometrics solution with PopID exemplifies Verifone’s commitment to reducing complexities in commerce while improving consumer experiences at physical or digital points of sale.”

This announcement follows demonstrations of PopID-integrated Verifone biometrics at NRF’25: Retail’s Big Show in New York City in January 2025.

About Verifone

Verifone shapes ecosystems for online and in-person commerce experiences, including everything businesses need – from secure payment devices to eCommerce tools, acquiring services, advanced business insights, and much more. As a global fintech leader, Verifone powers omni-commerce growth for companies in over 165 countries and is trusted by the world’s best-known brands, small businesses and major financial institutions. The Verifone platform is built on a four-decade history of innovation and uncompromised security, annually managing more than 14B transactions worth over $480B on physical and digital channels. Learn more at www.verifone.com and follow Verifone on LinkedIn , X , Facebook and Instagram .

About PopID

PopID provides a comprehensive platform for revolutionizing digital interactions and payments using consumer-initiated biometric verification. PopID’s platform gives consumers the option of identifying themselves quickly and easily – with their face or palm – for checking in, earning loyalty, ordering, and making payments – enabling more personalized, secure, and streamlined experiences. To learn more about PopID and its offerings, visit www.popid.com.

