Reborn Coffee Dubai Drives European Flagship Expansion into Vienna, Florence, And Prague

BREA, Calif., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reborn Coffee Inc. (Nasdaq: REBN), a leader in the specialty coffee market, today announced that Reborn Coffee Dubai, the Middle Eastern hub of Reborn Coffee's international expansion, is spearheading a bold new initiative to establish flagship locations in Europe. Openings are set for Vienna, Austria; Florence, Italy; and Prague, Czech Republic, reinforcing Dubai’s leadership role in the brand’s global growth strategy.

As part of this expansion, the Prague flagship store is set to open in June 2025, strategically aligning with the peak tourist season. This timing ensures that visitors from around the world will experience Reborn Coffee’s signature specialty coffee offerings in one of Europe’s most visited cities.

Prague, Czech Republic – Opening June 2025 – Under Reborn Coffee Dubai’s leadership, the Prague flagship will serve as a European showcase location, strengthening the brand’s presence in Central Europe. The launch in June will capitalize on Prague’s high influx of international tourists, establishing Reborn Coffee as a go-to specialty coffee destination in the region.

Vienna, Austria – A city renowned for its historic coffee culture, Reborn Coffee Vienna will blend tradition with modern specialty coffee innovation, making it a must-visit destination for both locals and tourists. Definitive location details will be announced soon.

Florence, Italy – As Reborn Coffee’s second store in Italy, the Florence flagship will build upon the success of its predecessor, offering an elevated specialty coffee experience in a city celebrated for its artistic heritage and culinary excellence. Finalized location details will be shared in the coming weeks.



Reborn Coffee Dubai has played a pivotal role in the brand’s Middle Eastern success and is now leveraging its expertise to guide Reborn Coffee’s European expansion. With a strong commitment to excellence, sustainability, and innovation, Reborn Coffee Dubai ensures that each new location maintains the brand’s high quality standards and signature brewing techniques.

Beyond these flagship locations, Reborn Coffee Dubai is actively seeking franchise and licensing partners in both Europe and the Middle East, offering investors the opportunity to be part of a rapidly expanding specialty coffee brand.

"Dubai has always been a gateway for global innovation, and we are proud that Reborn Coffee Dubai is at the forefront of our European expansion," said Jay Kim, CEO of Reborn Coffee. "By strategically positioning ourselves in high-profile tourist destinations, we are not only expanding our footprint but also reinforcing our commitment to bringing premium specialty coffee, tea, and bakery to the world."

About Reborn Coffee

Reborn Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ: REBN) is focused on serving high quality, specialty-roasted coffee at retail locations, kiosks, and cafes. Reborn is an innovative company that strives for constant improvement in the coffee experience through exploration of new technology and premier service, guided by traditional brewing techniques. Reborn believes they differentiate themselves from other coffee roasters through innovative techniques, including sourcing, washing, roasting, and brewing their coffee beans with a balance of precision and craft. For more information, please visit www.reborncoffee.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements.” While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including those risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors and Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including our Form 10-Q for the third quarter of 2024, which can be found on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern as indicated in an explanatory paragraph in the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm’s audit report as a result of recurring net losses, among other things, the Company’s ability to successfully open the additional locations described herein as planned or at all, the Company’s ability to expand its business both within and outside of California (including as it relates to increasing sales and growing Average Unit Volumes at our existing stores), the degree of customer loyalty to our stores and products, the fluctuation of economic conditions, competition and inflation. We urge you to consider those risks and uncertainties in evaluating our forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

