Independent Proxy Advisory Firms Recommend Quisitive Shareholders Vote for the Proposed Acquisition by H.I.G. Capital

TORONTO, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (“Quisitive” or the “Company”) (TSXV: QUIS; OTCQX: QUISF) is pleased to announce that two leading independent proxy advisory firms, including Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. (“ISS”), have recommended that holders (the “Shareholders”) of common shares of Quisitive (the “Shares”) vote “FOR” the resolution approving the proposed acquisition of Quisitive by an affiliate of funds managed by H.I.G. Capital, LLC pursuant to a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the “Arrangement”).

The ISS report states that, among other things, “the offer represents a meaningful premium to the unaffected price, the special committee appears to have run a robust process…As such, support for the proposal is warranted.” The ISS report highlighted that the offer of C$0.57 in cash per Share represents a significant 52% premium to the unaffected closing price of the Shares and that the Arrangement is the result of an extensive and rigorous sales process.

Quisitive Board and Special Committee Recommendations

The board of directors of Quisitive (the “Board”) (excluding an interested director) and the special committee of the Board unanimously recommend that Shareholders vote “FOR” the Arrangement.

Full details of the proposed Arrangement, including voting instructions, are set out in the Company’s management information circular dated January 28, 2025 (the “Circular”) and related proxy materials in respect of the upcoming special meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”), which are filed under the Quisitive’s profile on SEDAR+ (https://www.sedarplus.ca) as well as on Quisitive website at https://quisitive.com/special-meeting-vote/.

Vote Today

Shareholders are encouraged to read the Circular and vote well in advance of the proxy voting deadline of 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time) on February 26, 2025.

Meeting Details

The virtual Meeting will be held on February 28, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time) via audio webcast at https://www.meetnow.global/MX6W2PF.

Shareholder Questions & Voting Assistance

Shareholders who have questions about voting their Shares or require assistance may contact Laurel Hill Advisory Group, Quisitive’s proxy solicitation agent and Shareholder communications advisor, as follows:

Laurel Hill Advisory Group

Toll Free: 1-877-452-7184 (for Shareholders in North America)

International: +1 416-304-0211 (for Shareholders outside Canada and the US)

By Email: assistance@laurelhill.com

About Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc.

Quisitive is a premier, global Microsoft partner leveraging the power of the Microsoft cloud platform and artificial intelligence, alongside custom and proprietary technologies, to drive transformative outcomes for its customers. The Company focuses on helping enterprises across industries leverage the Microsoft platform to adopt, innovate, and thrive in the era of AI. For more information, visit www.quisitive.com and follow @BeQuisitive.

For additional information, please contact:

Tami Anders

Chief of Staff

tami.anders@quisitive.com

972-573-0995

