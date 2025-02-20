Golden Grail Beverages Announces Termination of UPDC Beverages Asset Purchase Agreement

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Grail Beverages Corp. (OTC: GOGY) ("Golden Grail" or the "Company"), a leader in the beverage industry known for its innovative and sustainable products, today announced the termination of its previously announced asset purchase agreement with United Product Development Corporation (UPDC Beverages).

The proposed transaction, which was initially announced on December 11, 2024, and subsequently revised on December 27, 2024, to an asset purchase structure, will not be moving forward. After careful consideration and evaluation, both parties have mutually agreed to terminate discussions regarding the potential acquisition of UPDC Beverages' operational assets.

"While we continue to believe in our strategic growth initiatives, we have determined that proceeding with this transaction is not in the best interests of our shareholders at this time," said Scott Lomu, CEO of Golden Grail Beverages. "We remain committed to pursuing strategic opportunities that align with our core business objectives and create value for our stakeholders."

This decision does not affect Golden Grail's ongoing operations or its commitment to expanding its beverage portfolio through other strategic initiatives. The Company will continue to explore opportunities that support its growth strategy and enhance shareholder value.

