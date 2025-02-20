Passwordless Authentication Market

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a recent report from Allied Market Research titled " Passwordless Authentication Market Size Experiencing a CAGR of 12.2% Anticipated to Hit USD 40.2 Billion by 2031" . The report also includes a detailed examination of key drivers, restraints, and opportunities, along with an impact analysis. A quantitative forecast of the passwordless authentication market from 2021 to 2031 is provided to benchmark financial performance. Additionally, Porter's Five Forces analysis illustrates the bargaining power of buyers and suppliers within the passwordless authentication industry.The global passwordless authentication market was valued at $12.8 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $40.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 12.2% from 2022 to 2031.As organizations worldwide become increasingly aware of the security risks associated with traditional password systems-which can be easily stolen or shared-alternative security solutions are gaining traction. Several passwordless authentication methods have emerged, including hardware tokens, which are physical devices that verify user identity, and biometric technologies that use unique physical features, such as thumbprints, for authentication.

Passwordless authentication operates as a form of multi-factor authentication, requiring users to validate their identity without relying on passwords. This method leverages unique biological traits to confirm authenticity, significantly easing the burden on users who often struggle to remember multiple passwords for various accounts. By eliminating passwords, users no longer need to create or recall unique passwords for each account, nor do they have to enter them repeatedly during logins. As a result, passwordless authentication has become increasingly prevalent on devices equipped with biometric sensors and facial recognition technologies, marking its readiness for widespread adoption across desktops and servers.The COVID-19 pandemic has positively influenced the growth of the passwordless authentication market, as the demand for technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) in electronic devices-such as smartphones and tablets-has surged. Moreover, the rise in data theft incidents has heightened the popularity of passwordless solutions. To mitigate data theft risks, existing devices can now be secured using passwordless methods like fingerprint sensors and facial recognition. Consequently, the adoption of passwordless authentication methods increased during the pandemic.

Key Industry Insights & Findings:
● Significant investments in developed countries like the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, and the U.K. to implement passwordless authentication technology are essential for market growth.
● Fingerprint and facial recognition technologies offer numerous advantages, including enhanced security, accountability, convenience, and non-transferability, which are vital for market expansion.
● The rise of e-commerce and online banking, coupled with regulations from authorities such as central banks, requires large organizations to adopt robust customer authentication mechanisms.
● Multi-factor authentication helps protect clients against phishing attacks, fraudulent purchases, and secures transactions.

The market research indicates that the "others" segment emerged as the largest revenue contributor, generating $4.5 billion in 2021, with an impressive CAGR of 10%. Meanwhile, the challenge-response authentication mechanism (CRAM) segment is projected to reach $9.5 billion by 2031, showing substantial growth during the forecast period.By Type: In 2021, the "others" segment was the highest revenue contributor, demonstrating a robust CAGR of 10%. The challenge-response authentication mechanism (CARM) segment is expected to reach $9 billion by 2031 during the forecast period.

By Authentication Type: The multi-factor authentication segment is anticipated to dominate the passwordless authentication industry throughout the forecast period, while single-factor authentication segments are expected to witness the fastest-growing CAGRs during the same timeframe.

Regional Insights: North America leads in passwordless authentication market growth, but significant growth rates are anticipated in Asia-Pacific and Europe during the forecast period.

Regionally, North America accounted for a significant share of the global passwordless authentication market, driven by the growing demand for enhanced end-user services. The U.S. and Canada are currently the leading markets in this region. Factors contributing to the growth of the passwordless authentication market in North America include rapid advancements in consumer electronics, increased penetration of IoT and AI technologies, and rising awareness of passwordless solutions in the banking sector. Furthermore, rapid urbanization and the escalating demand for passwordless authentication in mobile applications, due to growing data security concerns, are key drivers for market growth in regions such as Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and LAMEA.Key players profiled in the report include Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, NEC Corporation, Thales Group, Okta, Fujitsu Limited, Cognitec Systems GmbH, HID Global Corporation, and Secret Double Octopus (SDO). Market participants have adopted various strategies, including product launches, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and acquisitions, to enhance their presence in the passwordless authentication market. For example, in January 2022, HID Global partnered with Citrix to offer a passwordless work solution, providing enhanced authentication experiences for Citrix Workspace users without compromising security. Such collaborations have further propelled the growth of the passwordless authentication market during the pandemic.Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. 