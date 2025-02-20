USHBC Commends Rep. Joaquín Castro on Appointment to National Museum of the American Latino Board of Trustees

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) congratulates Congressman Joaquín Castro (D-TX) on his appointment as the Congressional Hispanic Caucus representative to the Board of Trustees of the National Museum of the American Latino. His appointment is a recognition of his longstanding commitment to uplifting Hispanic voices and preserving the rich cultural heritage of Hispanic communities across the nation. Javier Palomarez , USHBC President and CEO, released the following statement:“Congressman Castro has been a steadfast advocate for ensuring that the contributions of Hispanic Americans are accurately reflected in our country’s historical narrative. His leadership has played a critical role in advancing efforts to establish the National Museum of the American Latino, and his continued commitment will help ensure that the museum becomes a lasting institution that educates and inspires future generations.”Javier continued by saying:“As an organization dedicated to empowering Hispanic-owned businesses and advocating for policies that foster economic opportunity, the United States Hispanic Business Council believes that preserving and promoting our Hispanic heritage is essential to shaping an inclusive and forward-looking America. Congressman Castro’s leadership on the museum’s Board of Trustees will help ensure that the stories of Hispanic entrepreneurs, workers, and families are told with the depth and recognition they deserve.”The USHBC looks forward to Congressman Castro’s contributions to this important institution and remains committed to supporting efforts that highlight the vital role Hispanic Americans have played in building this nation.To learn more, follow @myushbc and @JPalomarez on X.Visit ushbc.com/join to become a member today.About the USHBC​​Javier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC). The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is the leading voice for the Hispanic business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on improving access to contracting in the public and private sector, fair representation of Hispanics in business, media, and politics, and ensuring Hispanics have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

