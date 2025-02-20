Javier Palomarez, USHBC President & CEO, Urges House to Pass the TAKE IT DOWN Act

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Javier Palomarez , President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) , sent a letter to House leadership expressing strong support for the passage of S.146/H.R.633 - the TAKE IT DOWN Act (TIDA). On Thursday, February 13, the U.S. Senate unanimously passed this legislation.Palomarez states:“I am urging the House of Representatives to swiftly pass the TAKE IT DOWN Act. It is a bipartisan, common-sense piece of legislation that provides an essential step in protecting individuals from the devastating harm caused by the non-consensual and unauthorized distribution of intimate images, including AI-generated deepfakes. We recognize the growing threat that malicious online activity poses to individuals, businesses, and communities alike. The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) has created new opportunities for innovation, but it has also enabled bad actors to exploit these technologies for harmful purposes. American entrepreneurs–many of whom depend on digital platforms to grow and sustain their operations–stand to benefit from a safer and more responsible internet. The USHBC believes that online platforms must prevent exploitation and that proactive measures like those outlined in the TAKE IT DOWN Act are vital to maintaining the integrity of the digital economy.”Palomarez continues:“By passing this legislation with unanimous consent, the Senate underscored the broad bipartisan consensus on the need to combat the proliferation of non-consensual, sexually exploitative images. I strongly commend Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) for having the gravitas to unite a divided and polarized chamber around much-needed, common-sense legislation. Because of the valiant and bipartisan efforts of Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX), the bill now heads to the House. We applaud Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar (R-FL) and Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-PA) for leading the House version of the bill. Therefore, we call on House leadership and the entire chamber to act swiftly to pass the TAKE IT DOWN Act and send it to the President’s desk.”To learn more, follow @myushbc and @JPalomarez on X.Visit ushbc.com/join to become a member today.About the USHBC​​Javier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC). The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is the leading voice for the Hispanic business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on improving access to contracting in the public and private sector, fair representation of Hispanics in business, media, and politics and ensuring Hispanics have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

