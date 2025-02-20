USHBC Supports the Confirmation of Howard Lutnick as Commerce Secretary

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) supports the Senate’s confirmation of Cantor Fitzgerald CEO Howard Lutnick as the 41st U.S. Secretary of Commerce. A distinguished leader of a global financial services firm with a career spanning four decades, Secretary Lutnick brings unique experience and pragmatism to the job that can help bolster America’s small businesses, families, and economy. Javier Palomarez , USHBC President and CEO, released the following statement:“Howard Lutnick is poised to bring beneficial changes at the helm of the Department of Commerce. An avid supporter of deregulation, cutting taxes, and expanding American energy production, he is uniquely positioned to advance policies that will help ease costs and free up resources for our nation’s businesses and families. Furthermore, he supports making the U.S. a global leader in cryptocurrency, reviving U.S. semiconductor manufacturing, and increasing domestic rare-earth mining to reduce dependence on China. His views on artificial intelligence also reflect a national security focus, as he has called for stricter controls on technology exports and stronger measures against China’s AI advancements.”Javier continued by saying:“Under Secretary Lutnick’s leadership, we hope to see common-sense trade policies that benefit American businesses, workers, and consumers. We urge caution on tariffs and are confident the Commerce Department will champion strategies that prioritize pragmatism, innovation, and deregulation. Lutnick’s advocacy for the domestic industry and deregulation would benefit Hispanic-owned businesses, particularly in manufacturing, energy, and construction. By deregulating and helping cut taxes in a smart and prudent manner, he can help remove burdensome bureaucratic barriers that have stifled projects across the country, which are critical to ensuring the success of American businesses and communities.”The USHBC looks forward to working with Secretary Lutnick to advance policies that support energy independence, lower costs, establish a healthy regulatory framework for cryptocurrency, reform the bureaucratic landscape, and ensure that small businesses thrive. An efficient and responsible approach to trade and commerce must consider the needs of small businesses and working families. We are confident that Secretary Lutnick will remain committed to ensuring economic growth, the creation of jobs, and the protection of national security.To learn more, follow @myushbc and @JPalomarez on X.Visit ushbc.com/join to become a member today.About the USHBC​​Javier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC). The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is the leading voice for the Hispanic business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on improving access to contracting in the public and private sector, fair representation of Hispanics in business, media, and politics, and ensuring Hispanics have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

