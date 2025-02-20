IR Spectroscopy Market to Grow USD 0.904 Billion by 2032, at 8.6% CAGR | SNS INSIDER

IR Spectroscopy Market Size & Growth Analysis

The IR Spectroscopy Market is expanding with demand for advanced chemical analysis in pharmaceuticals, food safety, and environmental monitoring.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Size & Industry InsightsAs Per the SNS Insider,“The IR Spectroscopy market was valued at USD 0.43 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 0.904 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 8.6% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.”Rising demand for quality control and quality through spectroscopic analysis in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and food sectors is driving growth in the Infrared (IR) Spectroscopy market. This is also contributing to the increase in its use for environmental monitoring, forensic science, and material identification. Growth in the market is credited to the technological advancements in FTIR and portable IR spectrometers also boosting the efficiency of these spectrometers’ products, high investments in R&D programs on drug discovery and polymer analysis further positively impact the growth of the global IR spectrometers market.Get Free Sample Report of IR Spectroscopy Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/2396 SWOT Analysis of Key Players as follows:- Thermo Fisher Scientific- PerkinElmer- Shimadzu Corporation- Bruker Corporation- Jasco- Oxford Instruments- Teledyne Princeton Instruments- Agilent Technologies- Horiba Limited- Metrohm- Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation- Newport Corporation- SartoriusKey Market Segmentation:By Product Type: In 2023, the bench-top spectroscopes segment accounted for the largest share of the IR spectroscopy market owing to their high precision, stability, and high utilization for research-grade applications in research laboratories, pharmaceuticals, and other industrial applications. The systems are designed to provide you with more advanced functionalities including higher spectral resolution and multi-sample analyzing capability that are essential for precise material characterization and quality control.Portable spectroscopes are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032. As portable, user-friendly devices that can perform real-time analysis, these are designed for field applications. Technological breakthroughs in miniaturization and wireless connectivity are increasing their efficiency and, in turn, driving their application in more and more industries.Make an Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/2396 By Technology: In 2023, Far-Infrared (Far-IR) Spectroscopy held a majority of the market share due to wide applications in material science, pharmaceuticals, and other advanced research fields Because of the molecular vibrations and structural property analysis capabilities, IR spectroscopy is widely used in industries that require detailed characterization of complex compound structures. It also had a notable share of the market due to its usage in defense, security screening, and astronomy.Near-Infrared (NIR) Spectroscopy is expected to register the fastest CAGR through 2032, primarily due to the rising demand for innovations & improvements in pharmaceuticals, food safety, and agriculture. The benefits, such as fast, non-destructive, on-site, and real-time, are driving the adoption of LIBS across various industries. Miniaturization, combined with the growing integration of artificial intelligence, continues to support the market trend.By End User: The Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Application segment of IR spectroscopy was the largest segment of the market in 2023, propelled by the importance of these markets as IR spectroscopy techniques are primarily used for drug discovery, quality control, and disease diagnostics. At a time, the ability to identify molecular structures and impurities provided pharmaceutical manufacturing sectors and regulators little choice but to rely on the technology.Biological Research is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032, on account of rising investments in areas like genomics, proteomics, and life sciences. The non-invasive and in situ analytical nature of IR spectroscopy, coupled with its ability to mono-molecularly study biomolecules, has led to the rapid application of IR spectroscopy as a high-throughput high-content structural biology tool and cellular process reporter.Connect with Our Expert for any Queries @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/2396 North America Leads IR Spectroscopy Market While Asia Pacific Emerges as Fastest Growing RegionNorth America accounted for the highest share in the IR spectroscopy market in 2023, and this is attributed to the high demand in the healthcare, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology industries. This push was backed by the already well-established market-leading position purely down to their infrastructure supporting advanced research and development. The government investment in the region has positioned this region as a leader in drug manufacturing and, food safety across a wide spectrum of regulatory standards. North America further held the largest share due to the presence of significant industry players and technological advances in spectroscopy. In the region, this has also driven market growth for IR spectroscopy in environmental monitoring and forensics & materials analysis.Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region with a CAGR during the forecast period 2024-2032 owing to rapid industrialization, an increase in pharmaceutical & biotechnology research, and a rise in food safety issues. Demand for IR spectroscopy is witnessing notable growth in countries like China, India, and Japan, where investment in scientific research and healthcare infrastructure is skyrocketing. At the same time, the spectroscope segment in the region has been supported by the growing electronics and semiconductor industries, which have been implementing spectroscopy techniques for quality control and material analysis. Additionally, growing government initiatives for the growth of scientific solutions and an increase in the number of global spectroscopy players in the Asia Pacific are factors expected to boost the market growth in the region.Table of Content - Major Points AnalysisChapter 1. IntroductionChapter 2. Executive SummaryChapter 3. Research MethodologyChapter 4. Market Dynamics Impact AnalysisChapter 5. Statistical Insights and Trends ReportingChapter 6. Competitive LandscapeChapter 7. IR Spectroscopy Market Segmentation, by Product TypeChapter 8. IR Spectroscopy Market Segmentation, by TechnologyChapter 9. IR Spectroscopy Market Segmentation, by End UserChapter 10. Regional AnalysisChapter 11. Company ProfilesChapter 12. Use Cases and Best PracticesChapter 13. ConclusionContinued…Purchase Single User PDF of IR Spectroscopy Market Forecast Report @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/2396

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.