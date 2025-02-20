Creative Medical Technology Holdings Applauds Presidential Initiative to Expand IVF Access, Showcasing OvaStem® Program's Success and Growth Potential

OvaStem® Demonstrates Strong Long-Term Efficacy with No Safety Concerns, Backed by Pending Orphan Drug Designation for AlloStem®

PHOENIX, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ), a leading biotechnology innovator in regenerative medicine, enthusiastically supports President Donald J. Trump’s executive order expanding access to in vitro fertilization (IVF). This initiative directly aligns with the company’s vision to transform reproductive health through its groundbreaking OvaStem® program, which has demonstrated an 85% improvement in hormonal function and a 70% success rate in delivering healthy babies using a patient’s own eggs—all with no safety concerns at up to five years post-treatment.

Patients with Primary Ovarian Insufficiency (POI) typically face only a 5-10% chance of spontaneous pregnancy and must rely on donor eggs for conception. OvaStem® changes this paradigm by leveraging the company’s rapid autologous therapy platform to harness the regenerative properties of a patient’s own cells, providing a novel, personalized alternative to traditional IVF. Further enhancing this breakthrough, the next-generation OvaStem® integrates the company’s AlloStem® platform, which is already being utilized in two FDA-cleared U.S. clinical trials. Additionally, Creative Medical Technology Holdings has filed for Orphan Drug Designation for POI, reinforcing its leadership in fertility innovation.

The executive order, signed on February 18, 2025, mandates the Domestic Policy Council to deliver recommendations within 90 days to lower out-of-pocket IVF costs, which currently range from $12,000 to $25,000 per cycle, making treatment inaccessible for many families. By removing these financial barriers, the administration’s plan paves the way for greater adoption of advanced fertility technologies.

"The President’s executive order is a historic step toward expanding fertility care, and we are thrilled to contribute to this movement with our patented cutting-edge OvaStem® program," said Timothy Warbington, President and CEO of Creative Medical Technology Holdings. "With our unmatched expertise in regenerative medicine and a growing pipeline of innovative treatments, we are uniquely positioned to redefine reproductive health and provide new hope to millions of families."

"Our goal is to provide women with the safest, most effective, and affordable infertility solutions possible," added Courtney Bartlett, DNP, Director of Clinical Operations. "The President’s commitment to reducing financial hurdles will allow more families to access fertility treatments, and OvaStem® stands at the forefront of this revolution."

Creative Medical Technology Holdings continues to lead the charge in regenerative medicine, with a robust portfolio of proprietary technologies and clinical programs aimed at addressing some of the most pressing medical challenges. As federal efforts to expand fertility care progress, the company remains fully committed to advancing innovative solutions that empower families and drive shareholder value.

