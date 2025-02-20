Conduit Progresses Phase II of its AI Initiative with Sarborg

Collaboration reinforces Conduit’s commitment to leveraging AI and cybernetics to reduce human error, lower costs, and accelerate timelines in drug development

NAPLES, Fla. and CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: CDT) (“Conduit” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the completion of the initial milestones in Phase II of its strategic collaboration with AI and Cybernetics company, Sarborg Limited. Further to the Company’s previous announcement regarding the successful completion of Phase I, this next phase focuses on the prototype development of personalized dashboards, a critical tool designed to provide Conduit’s key personnel with real-time access to data related to deliverables, research and development oversight, and drug discovery.

This pivotal stage delivers a prototype AI product to Conduit’s management team, providing user dashboards and interface mock-ups to enable real-time evaluation of key deliverables. Whilst these dashboards are still in development, they will undergo continuous reassessment and improvement to enhance efficiency and data analysis. The early development of the platform allows for further refinement and enhancements, incorporating management expertise and input to maximize efficiency.

Conduit’s collaboration with Sarborg demonstrates its commitment to addressing longstanding challenges in the pharmaceutical sector, including reducing human error in critical decision-making processes such as clinical development and asset identification. By integrating Sarborg’s algorithmic AI and cybernetics technology, Conduit aims to improve efficiency, lower costs, and accelerate timelines, ultimately optimizing the drug development cycle while maintaining a competitive edge.

Conduit is excited by the unique software progress to-date and remains dedicated to adopting forward-thinking solutions to stay at the forefront of innovation in its industry, reducing reliance on traditional, labour-intensive methods, and harnessing the power of AI-driven technology to maximise clinical decision-making efficiency alongside its Phase II clinical programs in auto-immune disorders.

About Conduit Pharmaceuticals

Conduit is a dynamic, multi-asset clinical stage, life science company delivering an efficient model for compound development. Conduit both acquires and funds the development of Phase 2-ready assets, building an integrated and advanced platform-driven approach powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and cybernetics, and seeking an exit through third-party license deals following successful clinical trials. Led by a highly experienced team of pharmaceutical executives including Dr. David Tapolczay and Dr. Freda Lewis-Hall, this novel approach is a departure from the traditional pharma/biotech business model of taking assets through regulatory approval.

