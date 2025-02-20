El Pollo Loco Expands Popular Mango Habanero Flavor to Tostadas

Following the success of Mango Habanero Chicken Meals, the brand announces more sweet heat offerings

COSTA MESA, Calif., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Pollo Loco , the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant, is building on the success of its recent Mango Habanero Chicken Meals by extending the flavor to its Tostadas. Starting February 20, fans can delight in the sweet and spicy flavors of the new Mango Habanero Double Tostadas .

The Mango Habanero Double Tostada comes in three delicious variations: classic Fire-Grilled Chicken, Baja shrimp or chicken and shrimp. The Mango Habanero Double Chicken Tostada features 65 grams of protein while the Mango Habanero Double Shrimp Tostada offers 40 grams. The vibrant Mango Habanero sauce enhances the flavors of the avocado, beans, rice, cheese, lettuce, sour cream, and salsa fresca, and it’s all served in a crispy tostada shell.

“Our customers have been loving the sweet heat of our Mango Habanero Chicken , so we wanted to give them more opportunities to enjoy this flavor innovation on additional menu items,” said Jill Adams, Chief Marketing Officer at El Pollo Loco. “Our tostadas provide the perfect backdrop for another deliciously swicy experience.”

Pricing for the Mango Habanero Double Tostadas starts at $11.29. Please note that prices and participation may vary by location. Mango Habanero Chicken Meals, Mango Habanero Tostadas and Mango Habanero Double Tostadas are available for a limited time at select El Pollo Loco locations.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco (Nasdaq: LOCO) is the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant known for its craveable, flavorful, and better-for-you offerings. Recently voted as the #1 “Best Restaurant for Quick, Healthy Food” in USA TODAY’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards , our menu features innovative meals with Mexican flavors made daily in our restaurants using quality ingredients. At El Pollo Loco , inclusivity is at the heart of our culture. Our community of over 4,000 employees reflects our commitment to creating a workplace where everyone has a seat at our table. Since 1980, El Pollo Loco has successfully expanded its presence, operating more than 495 company-owned and franchised restaurants across seven U.S. states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana. The company has also extended its footprint internationally, with eight licensed restaurant locations in the Philippines. For more information or to place an order , visit the Loco Rewards app or ElPolloLoco.com . Follow us on Instagram , TikTok , Facebook , or X .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/535fbdcc-104b-4f1b-a8d0-ac9fe4773dc3

MEDIA CONTACT: Glenda Vaquerano The ID Agency Account Director eplmedia@theidagency.com Brittney Shaffer El Pollo Loco Director of Brand Communications media@elpolloloco.com

New Mango Habanero Double Tostadas El Pollo Loco’s new Mango Habanero Double Tostadas are available for a limited time.

