Anaplan achieves significant milestones in its multi-year business transformation

Improved operations and financial performance funds $500 million product investment designed to fuel innovation for customers

MIAMI, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anaplan, the leading scenario planning and analysis platform designed to optimize decision-making in today’s complex business environment, highlights remarkable progress on its business transformation. Moreover, the company launches a new, contemporary, and sophisticated brand that reflects its commitment to accelerated innovation.

“When Anaplan began its transformation journey as a private company over two and a half years ago, the objective was ambitious – create a category-defining company, dramatically improve our financial performance, and fast-track innovation for our customers. We held a strong belief that increasing the value delivered to our customers through accelerated innovation was the linchpin to achieving our objectives,” said Charlie Gottdiener, Chief Executive Officer of Anaplan. “It’s not hyperbole to assert that we have made tremendous progress on our transformation journey.”

In the last two and a half years, Anaplan has:

Grown Annual Recurring Revenue (“ARR”) from approximately $600 million to over $1 billion

Transformed operations from negative EBITDA to a “Rule of” 55 company that is delivering a strong mix of growth and profitability

Added nearly 300 new logo customers during the last year

Expanded the number of customers with annual subscriptions greater than $1 million to over 200, representing more than half of our aggregate ARR

Increased the number of software engineers by 40% to accelerate our innovation agenda



The material improvement in profitability is funding Anaplan’s previously outlined $500 million multi-year innovation roadmap that is delivering breakthrough platform capabilities, applications, and AI designed to help enterprises make decisions better, faster, and more efficiently than others in their markets. In the last five months, Anaplan has released:

Anaplan Data Orchestrator – an enterprise-ready data integration, transformation, and management product that accelerates time to better decision-making.

– an enterprise-ready data integration, transformation, and management product that accelerates time to better decision-making. Integrated Financial Planning a pplication – a configurable and fully upgradeable FP&A planning application with out-of-the-box functionality, based on best practices and common FP&A processes.

– a configurable and fully upgradeable FP&A planning application with out-of-the-box functionality, based on best practices and common FP&A processes. Operational Workforce Planning a pplication – a configurable and fully upgradeable Workforce Planning application with out-of-the-box functionality, based on best practices and common processes.

– a configurable and fully upgradeable Workforce Planning application with out-of-the-box functionality, based on best practices and common processes. Anaplan CoPlanner – a context-aware solution with generative AI capabilities to enable scenario planning and analysis, providing conversational querying of customers’ data and models.

“What makes Anaplan unique is our leadership in scenario planning across all major functions of an enterprise,” said Gottdiener. This leadership is not only recognized by the industry analyst community, but by the size of Anaplan’s Finance, Sales & Marketing, and Supply Chain businesses – all three businesses, highlighted below, are larger than most stand-alone vendors.

Finance – Anaplan provides comprehensive solutions for the office of the Chief Financial Officer, from planning applications for FP&A to financial close, consolidation and reporting for controllers. The company’s Finance business has grown to over $600 million in ARR, and market-leading analyst firms recognize Anaplan as a “Leader” (e.g. 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant: Financial Planning Software; 2023 Forrester Wave: Digital Operations Planning and Analytics; 2022 IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise Planning, Budgeting & Forecasting Apps).

– Anaplan provides comprehensive solutions for the office of the Chief Financial Officer, from planning applications for FP&A to financial close, consolidation and reporting for controllers. The company’s Finance business has grown to over $600 million in ARR, and market-leading analyst firms recognize Anaplan as a “Leader” (e.g. 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant: Financial Planning Software; 2023 Forrester Wave: Digital Operations Planning and Analytics; 2022 IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise Planning, Budgeting & Forecasting Apps). Sales & Marketing – The company provides a comprehensive set of applications for the offices of Chief Revenue and Chief Marketing Officers. Anaplan Sales & Marketing business is now over $200 million in ARR and is also recognized as a market “Leader” (e.g. 2025 IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Sales Performance Management; 2024 ISG Buyers Guide: Revenue Performance Management; 2023 Forrester Wave: Sales Performance Management).

– The company provides a comprehensive set of applications for the offices of Chief Revenue and Chief Marketing Officers. Anaplan Sales & Marketing business is now over $200 million in ARR and is also recognized as a market “Leader” (e.g. 2025 IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Sales Performance Management; 2024 ISG Buyers Guide: Revenue Performance Management; 2023 Forrester Wave: Sales Performance Management). Supply Chain – From demand planning to S&OP and procurement, Anaplan provides proactive supply chain management. The company’s Supply Chain business is approaching $200 million in ARR, representing the fastest growing line of business. In Supply Chain, industry analysts distinguish Anaplan as a “Leader” (e.g. 2024 IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Supply Chain Planning Overall).

Today, Anaplan is also proud to introduce a new brand — one that reflects its position as the only scenario planning and analysis platform designed to optimize decision-making. The company’s brand now reflects Anaplan’s sophistication, adaptability, and bold innovation, reinforcing its commitment to helping the world’s leading brands outpredict, outplan, and outperform their competition and the market.

Anaplan’s updated visual identity builds on what makes the company unique. The refined color palette balances deep blue — symbolizing trust and expertise — with a bold, vibrant orange that represents forward-thinking innovation. The multi-dimensional Anaplan ‘A’ is now a stronger, more dynamic design element, reinforcing Anaplan’s presence at every touchpoint. And with a modern product UX/UI, the company is delivering a more streamlined, content-focused experience that provides best-in-class usability.

“From finance to supply chain and workforce to sales and marketing, the world’s most innovative companies trust Anaplan to turn data into actionable insights and optimize decision-making across their organizations,” said Jim Freeze, Chief Marketing Officer of Anaplan. “Our new brand boldly reflects a relentless focus on helping our customers win.”

About Anaplan

Anaplan is the only scenario planning and analysis platform designed to optimize decision-making in today’s complex business environment so that enterprises can outpace their competition and the market. By building connections and collaboration across organizational silos, our platform intelligently surfaces key insights — so businesses can make the right decisions, right now.​

More than 2,400 of the world’s best brands continually optimize their decision-making by planning with Anaplan. To learn more, visit www.anaplan.com.

Company Contact: Jim Freeze, Chief Marketing Officer

Email: james.freeze@anaplan.com

Website: Anaplan.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.